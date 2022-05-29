Aracaju starts booster dose for teenagers this Monday, 30th – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

Aracaju will start this Monday, 30, the administration of the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old. The measure follows guidance from the Ministry of Health, released last Friday, the 27th.

According to the Municipal Health Department of Aracaju, adolescents who received the second dose four months ago can seek one of the 45 Basic Health Units or vaccination points at Riomar, Jardins and Aracaju Parque Shopping and Parque da Sementeira.

The technical note issued by the Ministry of Health, according to the SMS, establishes that the booster dose should preferably be Pfizer, and CoronaVac can also be used. Pregnant adolescents and those who have recently given birth should take a booster with Pfizer.

In Aracaju, vaccination of adolescents began in September and has already immunized 51,189 young people, between 12 and 17 years old, with the first dose, out of a total of 60,376 in this age group in the capital.

The SMS explained that the Aracaju Immunization Program has not yet received vaccines for this stage and will use the immunizers in stock for the third dose.

With SMS information