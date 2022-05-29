Pleno.News – 16:12 | updated on 05/27/2022 17:16



Monkeypox has confirmed case in Argentina Photo: EFE/Courtesy of CDC

The Argentine Ministry of Health confirmed, this Friday (27), the first case of monkeypox in the country. The ministry informed that it is also studying a suspected case referring to a “resident in Spain who is visiting”, but that this possible second contamination would not have any connection with the first patient.

“The result of the PCR amplification reaction of the case in question is positive, and the sequencing showed a high percentage of homology with sequences from the West African side,” the folder said in a statement.

The confirmed case, which had been reported as a suspect last Sunday (22), corresponds to a man who lives in the province of Buenos Aires and was recently in Spain. According to the official note, the patient is in good health, and his close contacts are under clinical and epidemiological control, without symptoms.

Regarding the case treated as a suspect, the patient has no connection with the first and has ulcerative lesions, without other associated symptoms. Health officials said the person, who lives in Spain, arrived in Argentina on May 25 and his symptoms started the next day.

– The patient is in good general condition, isolated and receiving symptomatic treatment. His close contacts are under strict clinical and epidemiological monitoring, and all of them are asymptomatic so far.

*EFE

Read too1 Daughter of Barroso launches book on freedom of expression

two Cleo Pires and other actors will read letters sent to Lula in prison

3 Fux cancels lecture in RS due to protests and lack of security

4 Fachin says accepting the election result is “non-negotiable”

5 Young man who had face tattooed by ex starts tattoo removal

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.