Army tells TCU that most expensive penile prosthesis was for better erection

The case of purchases of penile prostheses by the Army gained another chapter. Two Força hospitals told the Federal Audit Court (TCU) that they bought R$ 3.5 million in inflatable penile prostheses because they are more similar to the “physiological erection”. According to the military, malleable prostheses, 33 times cheaper and authorized by the SUS, would make the patient have to “bend his penis to wear clothes”.

The information was sent by military hospitals last week to the TCU, which investigates the use of public money by the Army to buy penile prostheses in 2021. The investigation, reported by Minister Vital do Rêgo, was requested last month by deputy Elias Vaz, from PSB from Goiás, and Senator Jorge Kajuru, from Podemos from the same state.

In the last two years, the Ministry of Defense bought at least 170 malleable prostheses for R$ 267,500, and 60 inflatable ones, for R$ 3.5 million. The malleable prosthesis, authorized by the Unified Health System (SUS) and the National Health Agency (ANS), costs 3% of what was disbursed by the military. According to military hospitals, malleable prostheses cost from R$1,535 to R$1,700, while inflatable ones range from R$50,150 to R$60,717.

Two military hospitals sent explanations to the court: the Recife Area Military Hospital, on Thursday (5/26), and the Campo Grande Area Military Hospital, on Friday (5/27). The two documents keep several similarities in citations, arguments and even in the order of the information.

The military hospital in Recife said it implanted the inflatable prosthesis in December last year in a patient, military or dependent of a military, with diabetes and severe erectile dysfunction. The man chose the most expensive model. The Ethics Committee agreed and the hospital authorized the purchase.

“The inflatable prosthesis is the prosthesis that most closely resembles a physiological erection, as there is a mechanism to make the penis erect and return to its normal state,” wrote the director of the Recife Area Military Hospital, Hailton Antonio Casara Cavalcante. He continued, referring to the prostheses authorized by the SUS:

“The other penile prostheses, in turn, leave the penis in a permanent ‘state of erection’, with the patient having to bend the penis to put on clothes. Such a situation can generate embarrassment when the patient wears bathing suits or when approaching family and/or friends, in addition to other situations of possible embarrassment in agglomerations, such as when using public transport”.

According to the director, the Army Health Fund (Fusex) does not prohibit this type of hiring. The colonel considered that the R$50,000 to R$60,000 prosthesis has no aesthetic purposes, which is prohibited.

“The situation is not just one of price, sexual performance or aesthetics, it concerns the life of an individual in its psychological and social manifestations”, continued the colonel at the head of the hospital.

The following day, the Campo Grande Area Military Hospital followed the same route. This time, the patient had erectile dysfunction after undergoing prostate cancer surgery. The hospital’s Medical Ethics Committee also endorsed the more expensive treatment.

“The context goes beyond the financial (price), sexual or aesthetic issue, prevailing the person’s quality of life in the psychological, social and self-esteem sense”, declared the director of the military hospital in Recife, Colonel Claudia Lima Gusmão Cacho.

On another front, the Ministry of Defense was questioned by deputy Elias Vaz for other controversial purchases: 35,000 Viagra pills and baldness remedies.

