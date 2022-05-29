BH vaccinates the population this Saturday (28) to expand coverage rates – Gerais

Vaccination on Saturdays strategy to reach more people (photo: Jair Amaral EM/DA Presss) Residents of Belo Horizonte took advantage of Saturday morning (28) to update their vaccination card. Campaign by the city hall of the capital offers immunization against measles, flu and COVID-19 in health centers, shopping malls, drugstores and drive-thru points to advance with the campaign, which continues with little adherence in the city.

According to data from PBH, vaccination against influenza has not yet surpassed the 37% mark of the population. The goal established by the Ministry of Health is at least 90% coverage for effective protection against the virus.

Psychologist Anna Cludia Eutropio and UFMG professor Carlos d’Andra went to the Rua Piau Fire Department, in the Center-South region of BH, to receive protection against the flu.

Anna Cludia and Carlos took advantage of Saturday to catch up on the flu vaccine (photo: Jair Amaral EM/DA Presss) “We have already had the three doses of the COVID vaccine and now we are taking the flu vaccine, which is the one that is available. When we can take the fourth dose of COVID, we will too. We took advantage of the campaign on Saturday, which is more empty”, said Anna Cludia.

The vaccine at the Fire Department is being applied in the drive-thru scheme, inside the cars. Carlos d’Andra commented that the effect of the pandemic was to ‘rescue’ vaccination cards and the importance of keeping immunization up to date.

“ interesting to keep vaccines up to date. Before COVID, a lot of people were kind of careless and it was a positive side effect that we were more aware of that,” she says.

Measles vaccination is also out of date in the capital. The Ministry of Health recommends that 95% of the target public be immunized against the disease, but coverage in BH is only 27.8%.

A good part of the children are also not up to date with protection against COVID, since just over half of the target audience received the second dose.

Hector Mendoza went to the Fire Department to update the protection against COVID. The fourth dose is already in the arm. (photo: Jair Amaral EM/DA Presss)

who can get vaccinated

The flu vaccine is being administered to elderly people over 60 years of age; children aged 6 months to 4 years; pregnant women; purperas; indigenous peoples; people with chronic illness or permanent disability; workers in the areas of transport, health, security and education; and people deprived of liberty.

The measles vaccine is being administered to children aged 6 months to 4 years and health workers. The COVID vaccine is available to all publics already summoned and there is a recap for all doses.

It is worth mentioning that vaccines can be applied on the same day without any health risk.

This Saturday, the campaign is taking place in health centers and drive-thru points until 2 pm and in malls until 4 pm. The complete list of addresses can be accessed on the city hall portal.