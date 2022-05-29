Blumenau expands vaccination against flu and measles for children and health workers

From this Friday, 27, the City Hall of Blumenau expands vaccination against influenza and measles. Thus, children from 6 months to under 12 years old and health workers in general can be immunized. The application continues in approximately 40 units of the Family Health Strategy (ESF) and General Family Outpatient Clinics (AGF) with an active vaccine room.

Decision came from the guidance of the State Epidemiological Surveillance Board. The recommendation was made due to the large amount of vaccines available and low demand from priority groups so far.

The action aims to expand vaccination coverage against diseases and reduce the burden on health services caused by cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

who can take

With the change, all health workers will be covered. Among them physicians, nurses, nutritionists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, biologists, biomedical doctors, pharmacists, dentists, speech therapists, psychologists, social workers, physical education professionals, veterinarians and their respective technicians and assistants – regardless of their work in care establishments and health surveillance.

The list of units that have an active vaccine room is available on the city hall website. People over 12 years old do not need to respect a 15-day interval between the application of flu and Covid-19 vaccines.

Audiences for the 2022 Influenza Vaccination Campaign:

– Seniors aged 60 years and over;

– Health workers in general;

– Children from 6 months to under 12 years old;

– Pregnant and postpartum women (mothers up to 45 days after delivery);

– Indigenous people;

– Teachers;

– People with comorbidities;

– Persons with permanent disabilities;

– Truck drivers;

– Public transport workers;

– Port workers;

– Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

– Prison system officials;

– Population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 years under socio-educational measures.

Audiences for the 2022 Measles Vaccination Campaign:

– Health workers in general;

– Children from 6 months to under 12 years old;

Flu vaccination coverage

Until this Thursday, May 26, just over 26,000 flu vaccines were applied to the elderly over 60 years, the number represents only 49% of an audience of over 53,000 people. Only 4,300 health workers sought the vaccine, which represents only 54% of a total of 8,000 workers.

Among people with comorbidities, 3,700 doses were administered, which represents 22% of an audience of more than 16,000 people. In addition, 4,700 children were vaccinated out of a total of 19,000, which represents only 24% of vaccination coverage. Among teachers, only 1,000 were vaccinated, out of a total public of 5,900 professionals, which represents 17% coverage.

Application against Measles

In the campaign against measles, until May 26, only 4,200 health workers received the vaccine, which also worries the health teams of the municipality. Among children aged 6 months and under 5 years, about 5,000 were vaccinated, which represents only 25% of coverage for this population.

