‘Bridgerton’ actress reveals mental illness







Photo: Instagram/Ruby Barker/Modern Popcorn

Actress Ruby Barker, who played Marina Thompson in “Bridgerton”, revealed on her social media that she was hospitalized to take care of her mental health.

She said she has been experiencing problems since her participation in the series, but hopes to be released soon.

“I’m getting better. I’ve been really bad for a long time and I just want to be honest with everyone, I’ve been struggling,” Barker said in the video. “So I’m in the hospital right now, I’m going to be discharged soon and I hope to get on with my life,” she added.

Ruby describes that she was “full of anger and frustrated” before seeking help. “I was carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders,” she described.

She hopes that by being honest about her condition, she can “encourage others” to take time for mental health. “Please do yourself a favor. Take a break, stop being so hard on yourself. People used to always tell me not to be so hard on myself and I never really understood what that meant.”

The 25-year-old actress also told her followers that she already has a diagnosis, which she will share in the future, and thanked “Bridgerton” producer Shonda Rhimes for “saving” her.

Ruby Baker’s character Marina came to prominence in the season premiere of “Bridgerton”. She arrives in London to spend the season with the Featheringtons and soon attracts the attention of several suitors, including Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) love interest. However, all plans with the young man fall apart after she discovers that she is pregnant with an old love, thus being dishonored by the family.

Soon, without much choice, Marina ends up marrying Philip Crane, brother of her son’s late father. She only appears again briefly in Season 2, when she is reunited with Colin years after the troubled story.

The first two seasons of “Bridgerton” are available on Netflix and the series is already renewed until the fourth year of production.