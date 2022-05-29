Bruno Born Hospital issues overcrowding alert for critically ill patients

Bruno Born Hospital (HBB), in Lajeado, issued an overcrowding alert on Friday night (27). According to the note posted on its social networks, the hospital operates at its maximum capacity to care for critically ill patients, representing 100% occupancy in the 20 beds of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the eight beds in the critical/emergency room of the Sector. of emergency. The report by Rádio Independente requested information on how the hospitalization beds are being occupied, but received no response.

In a report by Rádio Independente last Wednesday (25), it was found that in the Emergency Room (PA), 1,900 stable patients were treated in February, while in April 5,200, representing a 173% increase. In the most serious cases, the number of visits in February was 696 and in April 1,093, with an increase of 57%.

The medical coordinator of the Emergency Room at HBB, Guilherme Henrique Carmo, says that the reason for this increase in demand is still unclear and how it happened. “Some attribute this to a pent-up demand that the covid ended up delaying the search for health services”, he ponders.

Text: Ricardo Sander

[email protected]





