Child found alive next to mother’s body remains hospitalized in SC hospital | Santa Catarina

The 2-year-old girl, who was found alive next to her mother’s body in Maravilha, in the west of Santa Catarina, after spending almost 24 hours alone in a car, goes to Hospital São José this Saturday afternoon (28). According to the health unit, the child had a cut on his head and underwent a suture procedure.. Her health status is stable.

The car where mother and daughter were was found by residents on Friday morning (27). According to the Civil Police, the suspicion is that the two were involved in a traffic accident and the woman, who was driving the vehicle, lost control of the car.

The child’s mother, identified as Carolina Nadir Weizenmann, 30, was buried this Saturday at the Maravilha Municipal Cemetery.

In addition to the cut to the head, the child had signs of hypothermia. According to the rescuers who attended the incident, despite that, she was conscious and calm.

According to firefighters, the team was triggered after residents of the region saw the vehicle on the banks of a stream in the University neighborhood.

According to the Civil Police, the woman had left her husband at work late Thursday morning (26), and, together with her daughter, would go to her service. Since then, the two were being sought after by family and friends.

Still according to the firefighters, the suspicion is that the car left the track, as the vehicle crossed a fence and ended up in a river. An investigation was launched to investigate the causes of the accident.

Caroline worked as a servant in a Child Education Center in Maravilha. On social media, the city government mourned the death of the server, remembered as a “dedicated professional”.

