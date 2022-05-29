Chronic pain and fatigue: People with fibromyalgia report heightened discomfort – 5/28/2022

Fibromyalgia is a disease that affects 2 to 8% of the world population, according to a study by the never. Every year in the month of May, purple ribbons are used to celebrate Fibromyalgia Awareness Day. The condition is characterized by the presence of inflammatory musculoskeletal pain associated with other symptoms, both physical and psychological, which make it a problem that is difficult to recognize early.

To further investigate the impact of fibromyalgia on patients’ lives, Viatris, a global healthcare company, conducted an online survey in March of this year in six countries (Brazil, China, Mexico, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey) with 553 people ( 101 Brazilians) aged between 25 and 65 years who received a formal diagnosis of fibromyalgia or who are suspected of having the syndrome.

The research highlighted the complex journey to diagnosis, unmet needs and how they deal with the disease. Chronic pain, fatigue, and headaches are the main early signs and symptoms that people with fibromyalgia report and, in most cases, cause high or extreme discomfort.

According to the survey, patients’ journey before diagnosis begins with feeling fatigued, which is reported as a top symptom by 61% of respondents worldwide. In Brazil, this percentage was also 61%.

Generalized or localized chronic pain was described, respectively, by 56% and 46% of patients worldwide and by 70% and 59% of Brazilian patients, respectively.

Other symptoms cited with recurrence were headache (51% in the world, 40% in Brazil), in addition to insomnia (46% in the world and in Brazil) and anxiety (37% in the world and 53% in Brazil), often resulting from of others.

Respondents rated most symptoms as “very or extremely bothersome” and more than half reported that feeling the first signs caused feelings of anxiety, worry and depression. In Brazil, the sensation most commonly associated with the onset of symptoms is swelling (in 42% of cases).

Often, fibromyalgia patients dismiss the symptoms, believing them to be temporary or linked to aging, even when this debilitating condition impacts most of their daily activities, especially social and leisure activities.

In addition, about one in two patients felt the need to limit work life (48%) and sexual activities with a partner (47%) as a consequence of fibromyalgia. In Brazil, these percentages were 57% and 45%, respectively.

Reaching a diagnosis is often a long and difficult process.

Among the interviewees, patients waited, on average, 8 weeks before consulting a doctor and they even consult with three different health professionals before receiving the final diagnosis. 28% of them in the world and 52% in Brazil declared having difficulty in identifying the correct health professional to be consulted.

During the diagnostic phase, patients reported having had numerous uncomfortable exams and tests, and it took about a year for the diagnosis to be made (31% globally, 36% in Brazil), although one in four of them took up to three years. years to reach a diagnosis.

Worldwide, among health professionals, rheumatologists are the most involved in the diagnosis of fibromyalgia (31%). In Brazil, this percentage increases to 50%.

diagnosis and treatment

“Research findings reveal that fibromyalgia is still a very complex and complicated disorder to diagnose in a short period of time. This reflects the need to raise awareness of this condition and educate people about the recognition of symptoms and the importance of the correct medical follow-up from the beginning”, evaluates the neurologist and medical director of Viatris, Elizabeth Bilevicius.

Receiving a diagnosis also helps patients psychologically, as they tend to feel more at ease about their condition, with an overall reduction in anxiety, worry, and depression.

Even though patients still experience symptoms after diagnosis, respondents generally said they felt a little less bothered by the symptoms after learning about their source.

With the diagnosis in hand, patients were instructed to seek physical therapy (44%) or psychotherapy (33%), directed to medically prescribed drug treatments (43%) and received lifestyle tips, such as sleep hygiene (33% ).

In Brazil, one of the main health professionals involved in the treatment was the rheumatologist, in 33% of the cases, followed by the physiatrist in 16% of the cases and by the orthopedist in 12%.

In all countries surveyed, patients reported high satisfaction with the doctor who was conducting their treatment and with the support they received, although more than half of them would like to have more access to treatment and physical therapy options, as well as being updated on new developments. medicines.

Emotional and practical impacts

One in two people (49%) in the world, and 68% in Brazil, declared that their quality of life was greatly or totally affected by fibromyalgia. A third or more of patients with the syndrome need to make significant changes to their daily routines due to the impact of symptoms, limiting certain activities or even abandoning them.

More than 60% of fibromyalgia patients reported having difficulty dealing with the disease, both on an emotional and practical level; five out of 10 need support from their family members or caregivers, especially regarding hygiene and mobility, with a great impact on their relationships.

Brazilian campaign takes information to the population

In order to make the population aware that pain should not be ignored, but diagnosed and treated, the Viatris launches in Brazil the campaign “If the pain persists, it exists. Learn more about fibromyalgia and how to treat it”.

More than raising the alarm, the initiative wants to emphasize the importance of early diagnosis of fibromyalgiaa condition that affects about 2.5% of the population Brazilian. THE

most are unaware of the syndrome and, therefore, do not associate generalized and persistent pain with the pathology. Pain that lasts for more than three months and has not yet been correctly diagnosed can be fibromyalgia.