City hall diverts BRL 1.2 million from health care to pay Gusttavo Lima

City of 17 thousand inhabitants in MG hires Gusttavo Lima show for R$1.2 million

Gusttavo Lima is at the top of news pages after it was leaked that the singer was hired for R$ 1.2 million by a city in the interior of Minas Gerais through a sum that can only be used to health, education and infrastructure.

The city hall of Conceição do Mato Dentro, with only 17 thousand inhabitantsstated that the money came from resources from the Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploration (CFEM). This amount, however, is intended for other sectors, as mentioned.

Gusttavo Lima’s show is scheduled for June 20, at the 32nd Cavalcade of the Jubilee of Senhor Bom Jesus do Matozinhos, a local religious event.

It is worth mentioning that since last week, Gusttavo Lima has been in the sights of the Public Ministry because of two millionaire contracts with the municipalities of Mato Grosso and Roraima. Other channels even claim that they have even more cases.

CITY OF 8 THOUSAND INHABITANTS ALSO PAYS HIGH CACHÊ TO THE SINGER

In Roraima, the smallest city in the state, São Luizwith about 8 thousand inhabitantswill also pay approx. BRL 800 thousand reais to pay for a concert by Gusttavo Lima.

The event is a vaquejada, and will have other singers besides Gusttavo Lima, such as Cesar Menotti and Fabiano and Solange Almeida. São Luiz has the second lowest GDP in the state.

HYPOCRISY? SINGER COBRA OF CITY HALL 266 TIMES THE CEILING OF THE ROUANET LAW

Gusttavo Lima has been heavily criticized for using public funds for his shows. Critic of the Rouanet law and bolsonarista, according to websites, the singer who criticizes the “breast of artists”, came to charge public bodies 266 times the ceiling of the law.

In a note, the singer’s advice defended that “It is not up to the artist to inspect public accounts to find out what budget allocation the chief executive is using to pay for the hiring”.