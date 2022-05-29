Counterfeit alcohol seizure doubles in three years

The seizure of illegal alcoholic beverages has almost doubled in the last three years in the country. The units seized increased from 471,085 in 2019 to 900,692 in 2021, an increase of 91%, according to data from the IRS. In terms of values, the increase was slightly higher, from 109.5%, equivalent to BRL 31 million, in 2019, to BRL 67.1 million, in 2021.

The illicit market continues to rise in 2022. In the first four months of this year alone, 223,300 units have been seized, equivalent to R$ 18 million. In addition to smuggling, embezzlement, tax evasion and cargo theft, the problem of counterfeiting spirits is what has been most concerned, due to the damage it causes to health.



The advance of illegality in the alcoholic beverage market can be explained by the drop in Brazilians’ income and the restriction of access during the Covid-19 pandemic. The adulterated drink costs up to 60% less than the value of the original.

According to Cristiane Foja, executive president of Abrabe (Brazilian Beverage Association), the problem has been getting worse since the beginning of the health crisis. In addition to the increase in the volume of illegal beverages seized, there was, at the same time, an increase in repression operations by the Civil, Federal, Highway, Federal Revenue and Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) police forces of the Ministry of Justice.

“What happens is that there is a worsening of the illegal market, perhaps because of the country’s economic situation. There are several social factors that justify the increase in illegality. Difficulty of access is an important factor. We had a pandemic period when the dry law was imposed in more than 200 cities, in order to prevent people from getting together. With access to sales outlets difficult, consumers end up looking for illegal channels to purchase products,” says Cristiane.

According to a survey by Abrabe, São Paulo is the state with the highest incidence of counterfeit drinks, followed by Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. On the other hand, the smuggling scenario has apprehensions led by the three states of the southern region of Brazil, with Rio Grande do Sul in first place.



health damage

Gastrosurgeon and endoscopist Eduardo Grecco warns of the risks of health damage when ingesting adulterated drink, which can lead to intoxication and coma. “You have no control over what chemical substances you put in and the amount of alcohol level. The patient can have a seizure, faint and lose consciousness, the effect is greatly potentiated if they are taking alcohol levels above 50% to 60%, without proper control”, he says.

The doctor also highlights the effects on the digestive tract. The substance passes through the esophagus and falls into the stomach, which can cause gastritis, hemorrhagic gastritis, ulcer, intoxication, and liver damage.

How to spot a counterfeit drink

• First advice is to be wary of the price, as illegal drinks are up to 60% cheaper.

• Try to buy the drinks in trusted places or on sites that require an invoice from the distributor.

• Check the packaging and label for differences from the originals.

• See if you have the IPI seal (Imposto sobre Produtos Industrializados) on distilled products.

• Make sure the seal is closed. If violated, the drink may have been tampered with.

• Be suspicious if the liquid has different color and odor, particles and dirt.



Combating illegality

The underground market affects both the consumer and the country’s economy. A study by Euromonitor in 2018 showed that the trade in illegal drinks had an impact of R$10.2 billion on public coffers in 2017.

The fight against illegality, according to Abrabe’s executive president, occurs through repression and engagement, with campaigns to alert the population. In addition, information is shared between manufacturer entities and safety agencies. The entities plan to intensify actions together with the Ministry of Justice.

“The National Council for Combating Piracy maintains dialogue with entities in the sector, such as Abrabe (Brazilian Beverage Association), which last year carried out an educational campaign aimed at merchants and consumers. Recently, a meeting was also held between representatives of the council and ABBD (Brazilian Association of Distilled Beverages)”, says the Ministry of Justice in a statement. According to the folder, the next board meeting will be on June 26.



