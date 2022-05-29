Couple discovers that both daughters have a serious illness, but only one can undergo treatment – Revista Crescer

+



A couple from England has been living a real nightmare. Ally Wallace, 32, and Jake Shaw, 29, discovered their daughters have a life-limiting brain disorder, however, only one of the girls can undergo treatment for the disease, the British news website reported. Chronicle Live.

know more

Little Nala, 2, and Teddi, 11 months, suffer from a genetic disease that affects the “white matter” of the brain and causes it to lose its physical and mental abilities. Unfortunately, the couple’s eldest daughter cannot undergo treatment for the neurological disease – known as Metachromatic Leukodystrophy – as her brain has already deteriorated too much. Faced with this situation, she will continue to lose all her functions and doctors believe she will not be able to live for long.

Teddi and Nala were diagnosed with a rare disease (Photo: Reproduction Chronicle Live))

Teddi, meanwhile, was tested for the neurological disease after his sister was diagnosed. As the couple’s youngest daughter’s condition is not at an advanced stage, she can undergo gene therapy treatment.

The girls’ parents were told they both carry the same defective genes and there was a one in four chance that they would pass it on to their children. “We were absolutely devastated. I think it was even more difficult to hear that one of them can get treatment, but the other one cannot be saved”, lamented the mother. “It’s awful because Nala was like a character. She’s gone from being this hilarious little girl, always singing Frozen every day, and now she can’t even move. She can’t feed or play with her toys anymore,” he added.

know more

Ally still claims that her eldest daughter saved Teddi’s life. “If Nala didn’t have the disease, Teddi’s condition wouldn’t have been diagnosed quickly enough. Let’s continue her legacy by saying that she saved her sister’s life. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s reality,” she adds.

the diagnosis

After realizing that Nala was having limited mobility, Ally decided to see a specialist. At the time, the girl also began to develop a tremor in her hands. From this situation, doctors began to look for neuromuscular diseases.

“Nala was starting to cry and it was impossible to calm her down. She was shaking so hard it was almost like she was having a seizure. It happened two nights in a row and the second night I decided to call an ambulance. At this point she couldn’t stand up. standing alone and could barely get up off the couch,” her mother recalls.

The little one was taken to hospital, where she underwent an emergency MRI over concerns that she might have a brain tumor. Soon after, the girl was diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy.

“I had no idea what it was. For starters, I was relieved because for months I thought she had a brain tumor. After the doctor left the room, Jake logged into Google and was silent and blank. He said, ‘I just Googled it and it’s not good, I saw the life expectancy’. At that point I told him I didn’t want to know,” says Ally.

know more

As the condition was genetic, Teddi was also taken to the hospital for tests and found that he also had the disease. “It’s very unlucky that both parents have this gene. If we both have the gene, then there’s a one in four chance of passing it on and we pass it on to our two daughters. It’s extremely rare, it affects one in 40,000. I’ve never heard of it before and I don’t think anyone around me has heard of it.”

According to the NHS, England’s public health system, there was previously no treatment available for the brain disorder. However, in February of this year, the NHS struck a deal to carry out gene therapy treatment on its patients.

Teddi will begin his treatment, which includes chemotherapy, at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on June 21. “Just the thought of your little body going through this isn’t enough. We’re focusing on the fact that it will save your life.”

In recent months, Nala’s health has deteriorated and it is likely that she will need to have a tube of some sort, which will feed her, in the coming months. The life expectancy of a child with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy is five to eight years.

“She’s frustrated because she can’t understand why she can’t do anything else. She’s only two years old, so we can’t explain to her what’s going on. She doesn’t understand what’s happening to her body and why she doesn’t understand. can’t do anything else. She will be aware of everything that happens around her, but she won’t be able to control her own body”, says the mother.

Ally created a page on GoFundMe to raise funds so the family can take Nala to Disneyland and buy some equipment to make her more comfortable. According to her, some of the money will also be used to support Teddi as she undergoes treatment. “We would like to take Nala to Disneyland if possible, we would like to do as much as possible with her before she goes,” her mother said.

Learn how to subscribe to Crescer to have access to our exclusive content