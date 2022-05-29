Covid-19 positivity rate varies and scenario remains stable in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Chieppe commented on the new data provided by Panorama Covid-19 – Fabio Costa/Agência O Dia

Published 05/28/2022 10:10

Rio – The Rio Health Department (SES) released, this Friday (27), the 2nd edition of the Covid-19 Panorama, which analyzes data regarding the disease in the state. The scenario is one of stability, but there are small variations in the positivity rates of antigen and RT-PCR tests, as well as in the number of visits in UPAs and bed requests.

Most RT-PCR tests are performed on inpatients. As a result, the positivity rate is at 15% when calculating the moving average for the period from May 15 to 21. Using this same calculation, the rate was at 20.4% between May 8th and 14th.

In antigen tests, positivity increased from 15.6% in the first analyzed period to 18.4% the following week. In the 1st edition of Panorama Covid-19, calculations were made using the simple average of daily rates. According to SES, the analysis was improved this week and will be maintained in future editions.

These data include tests carried out in pharmacies and health units (public and private) throughout the state of Rio. The Secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe, commented that the cold weather at this time of year can cause the positivity rate to increase.

“We are not observing an exponential increase in the positivity rate or in cases and deaths, as observed in the occasions of the waves already experienced in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Possibly, this positivity rate, around 15% to 20%, will be the expected for covid-19 in the months of lower temperature and consequent increase in circulation of respiratory virus”, he explained.

In recent days, the daily average of covid-19 bed requests was three patients for ICU and ward. In the same period, the average number of people waiting for these beds was also three.

The Covid-19 Panorama, updated weekly, emphasizes early indicators, such as flu syndrome care in UPAs and antigen testing registered in the e-SUS, which includes exams carried out in health units and pharmacies.

“These indicators are the first ones that alert us to the resurgence of the pandemic. That is, before we observe hospitalizations and deaths, which are later indicators, we need to monitor whether care in the UPAs and requests for beds are increasing or not”, he said. the secretary.

As for the number of visits to cases of flu syndrome in UPAs, there was an increase of 9% compared to last week’s panorama. According to SES, this sets up a stability scenario.

“We observed that pediatric consultations represent twice the number of consultations for adults due to flu syndrome. This is due to factors such as seasonality, since at this time of year, with the drop in temperature, the main cause of hospitalizations in children is bronchiolitis” , Chieppe said.