Covid: 3rd dose of vaccine for teenagers released – 05/27/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The Ministry of Health authorized this Friday (27) the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. Until then, the booster was released only for immunosuppressed young people and people aged 18 or over.

The third dose should be given four months after the second dose, preferably with the Pfizer vaccine. In a technical note, the folder states, however, that, in the absence of the immunizer for “logistical or access reasons”, the booster can be done with Coronavac, produced by the Butantan Institute.

The scheme will be the same for pregnant or postpartum adolescents. The only exception is for immunocompromised teens, who can only receive the Pfizer vaccine — and have been vaccinated since February.​

Despite authorization from the ministry, states and municipalities have the autonomy to define the start of the third dose in the new target audience.

The recommendation for the third dose in teenagers had been made two weeks ago by the technical chamber that advises the ministry.

In the technical note, the folder considered that the epidemiological scenario is still uncertain and that scientific evidence demonstrates the “reduced protective response of the 2-dose regimen for the Ômicron variant” in the group aged 12 to 17 years.

The document was signed this Friday night by the extraordinary secretary for the fight against Covid, Rosana Leite de Melo, and by the director of the program of the Extraordinary Secretary for the fight against Covid, Danilo de Souza Vasconcelos.

“The importance of complete vaccination in the entire population is emphasized and changes in vaccination strategies for people aged 12 to 17 years should be considered. over time, the immunizations available in the country should be used to guarantee booster doses for all eligible individuals”, says the technical note.

Last week, the ministry authorized the application of the fourth dose in elderly people aged 60 and over. The second booster should be applied four months after the first with Pfizer —preferably—, Janssen or Astrazeneca.

Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines, however, were not authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for the age group from 12 to 17 years.

According to the Ministry of Health, only 55% of children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 took the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 and 44% the second. as showed the Sheetthe percentage is also low among young people aged 18 and over.

Vaccination of children, especially those between 5 and 11 years old, was authorized by the Ministry of Health amid resistance from President Jair Bolsonaro.