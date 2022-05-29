Curitiba records two deaths and 1,743 cases of Covid-19; active cases have a slight decline

The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, this Thursday (26/5), 1,743 new cases of covid-19 and two deaths of residents of the city infected by the new coronavirus (all in the last 48 hours).

The victims are a man and a woman, aged 74 and 79, respectively.

So far, 8,281 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

new cases
With the new cases confirmed, 453,505 residents of Curitiba have tested positive for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 433,609 are released from isolation and without symptoms of the disease.

There are 11,615 active cases in the city, corresponding to the number of people with the potential to transmit the virus. In the bulletin on Wednesday (25) there were 11,640.

SUS beds
This Thursday (26/5), the occupancy rate of the 15 SUS preferred ICU beds for covid-19 is 40%. There are nine free beds left.

The occupancy rate of the 25 beds in SUS preferred wards for covid-19 is 56%. There are 11 vacant beds.

SMS clarifies that data on bed occupancy in Curitiba are dynamic, with changes throughout the day.

Covid-19 numbers on May 26
1,743 new confirmed cases
2 new deaths (all in the last 48 hours)

total numbers
Confirmed – 453,505
Active cases – 11,615
Recovered – 433,609
Deaths – 8,281

