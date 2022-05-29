Deadline for the selection of Fundação PB Saúde is extended | Paraíba

The selection process will take place with the application of objective evidence, proof of titles and professional experience, and will be valid for 12 months. According to the notice, the contract is for a fixed period, aiming to meet temporary needs of public interest.

There are vacancies for the technical, medium and higher levels, with remuneration ranging from R$ 1,212.00 to R$ 1,500.00. Part of the total number of vacancies (5%) is intended for People with Disabilities (PWD), and there is also a reserve register.

Also according to the notice, the remuneration varies depending on the workload, which changes according to the function.

The vacancies for hiring, set out in the public notice, are for the functions of pharmacy assistant, building maintenance assistant, stockist, instrumentation in cardiac surgery, instrumentation in neurological surgery, nursing technician, hospital medical equipment technician, hydraulic maintenance technician, nurse, perfusionist, physician (cardiovascular surgery, thoracic surgery, pediatric surgery, anesthesiology, arrhythmology, cardiology [especialidade em ecocardiologia e intervencionista]adult and pediatric intensive care medicine, radiology, neurosurgery, neuroradiology and general surgery).

The announcement of the test locations and entries will take place on June 2nd, and the tests will take place on June 5th. The final result should be announced on June 9.