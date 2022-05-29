DEFINITIVE GAMER SCREEN? Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

240Hz, Super Ultra Wide, 1ms, 5120×1440… yeah, I don’t think anything is missing

The update of the Odyssey G9 line has arrived in the Brazilian market, Samsung’s impressive 49-inch screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio. This update brings the MiniLEDs, improved technology from LCDs for televisions from the South Korean company, to the line of gaming monitors. In addition to the G9, the most traditional model in 16:9, the Odyssey Neo G7, also brings this new technology from the company to gamers models.

LCD screens rely on lighting to display images, but traditional backlighting has a drawback: light leakage. When there is lighting in an area, that lighting leaks to nearby pixels, creating a blooming or aura effect around some objects, especially when there is high contrast between white and black. Below is a representation of how this happens:

MiniLEDs solve this by using many more lighting points, and with much greater targeting of them. The Odyssey Neo G9’s screen uses a total of 2048 much more targeted lighting zones, preventing that light from leaking to pixels that should be dark, as well as making the brightness intensity much higher.

In terms of other features, this monitor is a gamer’s dream. Its 32:9 aspect ratio means that it is equivalent to two 16:9 screens side-by-side, with the advantage that there is no separation between them and thus creating an immersive experience that can only be rivaled by a virtual reality headset.

The screen also has a large amount of pixels, with a definition equivalent to Quad HD in height, with 1440p, and twice that of Quad HD in width, delivering an impressive 5120 by 1440 pixels, something just below the definition of a 4K screen.

For gameplay, it also has high refresh rates, with 240Hz, combined with low response times of 1ms, which makes this set a strong option for games, including support for G-Sync and also Freesync Premium, in addition to the VRR through DisplayPort and also HDMI 2.1, something that makes a difference for anyone who is thinking about using a new generation console in this display.

Complete Specifications:

Screen:

– Screen size: 49 inches

– Screen curvature: 1000R

– Screen aspect ratio: 32:9

– Brightness (Typical): 420 cd/?

– Peak brightness (typical): 2000 cd/?

– Brightness (Min.): 300 cd/?

– Static contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

– Dynamic Contrast Ratio: Mega DCR

– HDR10+

– Resolution: 5,120 x 1,440

– Response time: 1(GTG)

– Color gamut (NTSC 1976): 88% (Tip.)

– Color gamut (DCI coverage): 95% (Tip.)

– sRGB coverage: 125% (Tip.)

– Adobe RGB coverage: 92% (Tip.)

– Refresh rate: Max. 240Hz

– FreeSyn: FreeSync Premium Pro

– G-Sync: Compatible with G-Sync

connections

– HDMI: 2.1×2

– DisplayPort 1.4

– Audio input: No

– Headset: Yes

– USB Hub: 2x USB 3.0

dimensions

– HAS (Height adjustable bracket) 120.0 ± 5.0 millimeters

– Tilt-3.0(±2.0) ~ +13.0(±2.0)

– Rotate-15.0(±2.0) ~ +15.0(±2.0)

– VESA100x100 wall mount

– Dimension without Support (WxHxD) 1149.5 x 363.5 x 287.4 mm

– Dimension with Support (WxHxD) 1149.5 x 537.2 x 418.3 mm

– Weight with stand: 14.5 kg

– Weight without stand: 11.9 kg

