Dengue cases more than double in Brazil

The return of the movement of people with made the cases of dengue exponentially in Brazil, especially in comparison with 2021. According to data from Sinan (Information System for Notifiable Diseases) of the Ministry of Health, until the second week of May, 855,910 probable cases of the disease were registered in 2022. represents 165.7% more than in the same period last year.

“With people circulating less, the virus also suffered a restriction of movement. This does not mean that dengue did not happen. Covid-19 is that it was so devastating that it ended up ‘smothering’ dengue in the country”, warns Leonardo Bastos, coordinator of InfoDengue and researcher at Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz).

Infectologist Antonio Carlos Bandeira, member and consultant of SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases) and professor at UNIFTC – Salvador, explains how isolation reduces transmission.

“We should end the year with twice as many cases or more than last year. The mosquito Aedes aegypti continues to exist, but with the return of mobility, people become infected more. A contaminated individual spends five, six days that any mosquito that bites him is also contaminated. So this person is actually carrying the virus from one person to a mosquito – which is not infected – contaminates itself and goes on to infect other people.”

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the Ministry of Health, with consolidated data until May 21, indicates that the current numbers are comparable to the pre-pandemic phase, when they were also considered at a high level. In 2019, there were 21,016 serious cases of the disease. In 2022, there are already 9,318 seriously infected (44.3% of the total for that year).

Geographical change of outbreaks

What worries experts is the change in the location of outbreaks. The disease incidence rate by region is as follows:

• Midwest: 1,283.8 cases/100,000 inhabitants

• South: 732.6 cases/100 thousand inhabitants

• Southeast: 318.3 cases/100 thousand inhabitants

• North, 184.3 cases/100 thousand inhabitants

• Northeast, 170.9 cases/100 thousand inhabitants

Bastos adds that “dengue is an endemic disease in the country [ocorre de maneira permanente e com frequência] and has four different serotypes”, which is why, in a country with continental dimensions like Brazil, “outbreaks and epidemics will happen every year”.

“However, when these outbreaks or epidemics occur in large, more populated regions, we see a higher number of cases. This year, the Midwest and South regions are the ones that are suffering the most from dengue. more because the majority of its population is susceptible to all dengue serotypes, which increases the chances of large epidemics.”

The four serotypes mentioned by the specialist mean, in practice, that to be naturally immunized, a person needs to contract dengue four times. “We have the four different serotypes circulating in Brazil, this makes us increase the number of people who were not infected by the other serotypes who are infected again”, regrets Antônio Carlos Bandeira.

See too

How to stop dengue?

The disease is a public health problem and while there is no effective vaccine against the four serotypes, measures to raise public awareness to eliminate mosquito breeding sites are important. However, it will not resolve the situation.

“To reduce cases, we have to reduce the mosquito population. The use of insecticides has not proved to be efficient as it may end up generating a generation of insecticide-resistant mosquitoes”, says the researcher from Fiocruz.

“It is not possible for us to need people to take care of their own homes to have a public health solution – we do that. I believe that in the future we will laugh at this action: ‘we ask the population to help us because we have nothing to give it to her'”, says Antônio Carlos Bandeira.

Butantan Institute vaccine

In Brazil, there is a vaccine approved with the four serotypes and which has application in the private sector. However, the low efficacy of the immunizer hindered its use from being more widespread.

“Any vaccine that is half effective can induce partial immunity. In this case, it made those who had never had dengue and were vaccinated to have partial immunity. When they actually had dengue, they ended up with more severe dengue. The vaccine worked as if it were a first case of the disease”, explains Bandeira, emphasizing that traditionally the second infection is more severe.

Currently, the immunizer is only recommended for those who have had the disease at least once. The Butantan Institute is in phase three of testing a vaccine with the four serotypes. At the current stage, the effectiveness is being verified.

“We believe that in 2023, 2024 we will already be sending data to Anvisa [Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária]. This movement is very important for us to have good and effective vaccines so that we can get out of the dilemma we are in today”, points out Bandeira, who is also coordinator of the trials of this immunizer in Bahia.





Leonardo Bastos, from Fiocruz, points out that “more investment in research is needed to develop efficient methods to reduce cases, hospitalizations and deaths from dengue”.