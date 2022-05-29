Deputies of 8 subtitles try to overturn health plan increase

Deputies from at least eight parties of different ideological tendencies presented last Friday (27) draft legislative decrees with the aim of halting the decision to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) that authorized increases in health plans in the country .

The ANS decision was taken the day before and authorized an adjustment of up to 15.5% in the monthly fees of private medical-hospital health care plans contracted through an individual or family.

Faced with the decision, the following federal deputies presented projects to overturn the decision: Célio Studart (PSD-CE), André Janones (Avante-MG), Sanderson (PL-RS), Soraya Manato (PTB-ES), Léo Moraes (Pode -RO), Eduardo da Fonte (PP-PE), Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP) and Rafael Motta (PSB-RN).

In the draft legislative decree by Célio Studart and André Janones, the authors state that, “the readjustment comes within a context in which consumers already suffer from significant increases in the cost of living, with essential items such as fuel, electricity and food, have suffered some of the most significant impacts”.

Deputy Sanderson points out that the readjustment would be greater than twice the inflation forecast by the Central Bank in 2022, at 7.1%. “It is unreasonable, especially in a period of endemic Covid-19, that about 8 million families, many of whom will possibly leave their health plans and resort to the already overloaded Unified Health System (SUS) are affected by a decision totally out of step with the world’s socioeconomic reality”.

In the justification of Soraya Manato, the questioning is about the fact that the ANS, in the opinion of the parliamentarian, have exceeded the regulatory power and the limits of the legislative delegation. “The act that we intend to stop privileges operators to the detriment of consumers, in a context that is already marked by the imbalance and asymmetry of forces”, she says.

Léo Moraes, in turn, cites a study by the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) that shows that the period of the pandemic represented intense economic growth for health plan operators. According to him, another relevant point is that the decision to authorize an increase above inflation “will have negative consequences for the Unified Health System (SUS), which is increasingly burdened by the effects of the pandemic and needs the continuous allocation of physical resources. , human and financial”.

Eduardo da Fonte recalls in his project that the increase “is the biggest since 2000, the year in which the autarchy (ANS) was founded” and that it reaches 8 million customers, which represents 16.3% of consumers of health care plans in Brazil.

Ivan Valente states in the text of his decree that “ANS, in which it is said to act in defense of the public interest in supplementary health care, regulating sectoral operators, including with regard to their relationships with providers and consumers, has, on the contrary, signed its action to meet the interests of the market”. He also stated that the entity is “dominated by the Centrão, responsible for the recent appointment of directors and the presidency of the organ”.