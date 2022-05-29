Diablo Immortal won’t allow character transfers between servers

Blizzard has already stated that it can change the situation after the game’s launch

Who is getting ready to play Immortal Diablo together with friends as soon as the game arrives on June 2nd, you need to agree well on which server this will happen. According to Blizzardat least during the release period, it will not be possible to transfer characters between the different realms available.

In a message posted on Twitter, community manager Adam Fletcher stated that groups should coordinate before the game launch to avoid problems. If one of your members creates a character on a different server than the others, he will not be able to transfer his progress to keep up with the level of his friends.

“Coordinate with friends wherever you want to play,” Fletcher said on Twitter. “There is no cross-play between servers in Immortal, as each server has its own Immortals/Shadows/Adventurer groups”, warned the community manager. However, he indicated that Blizzard may end up changing that at a future time.

Rule applies to campaign

While server splitting applies to campaign mode, it is not valid for the game’s PvP. The developer preferred to create an interconnected environment for the mode, ensuring that players will always be able to find challengers ready to test their skills — even if they are playing on other servers.

At the Diablo Immortal official website, Blizzard lists all the servers the game will receive at launch — only in South America, players will be able to choose between 10 options. The game will have an official translation into Brazilian Portuguesewhich should be reflected both in their systems and interfaces and in the official technical support provided by the company.

In anticipation of the game’s release, the developer has already started the process of preloading the PC version and announced that local servers must open at 2 pm on June 2. According to Blizzard, the game may reach some players on mobile platforms the day before, as part of the tradition of the game. android and iOS to make content available to different waves of users.

Source: Games Radar