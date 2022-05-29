Disappointing: Digital Foundry points out that classic PS5 emulators aren’t good enough

New PS Plus games bring inconsistent performance and features

Main novelty of the reworked version of the PlayStation Plusaccess to classic PS1, PS2 and PSP games on PlayStation 5 proved disappointing in a technical analysis conducted by Digital Foundry. According to the publication, the emulators used by Sony bring various problems that it has to deal with if it wants to deliver the best possible experience for its users.

Analyst John Linneman says that the used PS1 emulator is different from the one seen in the PlayStation Classic, but it still has its problems. While it offers several image filters and upscale options, the software runs games (even those in PAL format) at 30 FPS with a generous quality of stuttering and with completely wrong framepacing in their intros — within the game itself, performance drops to 25 FPSwhich eliminates some of the visual artifacts.

The main culprit for performance is Sony’s decision to use the PAL version of its games, which is reflected in inconsistent display times, given the fact that the PlayStation 5 works at 60 Hz refresh rates. According to Digital Foundry, the only advantage of betting on games in the format is that they tend to support a greater number of languages than their North American or Japanese versions that opt ​​for the NTSC standard.

Nintendo can give an example of the solution

Digital Foundry cites that one of the solutions Sony could use for the situation is if inspired by what Nintendo does with its Switch Online system. By allowing users to freely change the region of their accounts, it ensures that anyone can access both PAL and NTSC versions from the past catalog that it offers players.

Not everything is negative in the analysis, which praises PS1 emulator upscale system, which works well with 480i resolution games in interlaced mode. In return, the classic filter brings scanlines that don’t line up well with the screenmaking the final result fall short of the desired of a high quality emulator.

“Basically, none of the scaling or screen options are well implemented, nor do they bring the performance their names might imply. It looks like they were created by someone who didn’t understand what the goals of each option in other emulators and hardware solutions are.” explains Linneman. The analyst also highlights that, contrary to what happened in PS1 games available for PS3, here there is no performance boost resulting from using the PS5 hardware.

Digital Foundry also points out that emulated PSP games tend to blur 2D elements and that the PS2’s implementation of classics was the same as what Sony brought to the PS4. In other words, games gain resolution improvements, but can bring performance issues that were absent from their original versions.

The conclusion of the website is that the emulation of the old platforms is inconsistent, which is also reflected in the availability of features such as rewinding the action or saving anywhere. Nonetheless, the report states that this is not something that Sony cannot fix in future updates.again using the example of Nintendo — which, in addition to offering games from different regions, also often offers updates for its emulators that improve the performance of Nintendo Switch Online games.

