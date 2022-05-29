Do you want pepper, kinsman? Discover the benefits of food

Loved by some and hated by others, pepper is a spice widely used by people of Roraima, whether to accompany fish or for those who prefer meat as a main dish. However, adding a delicious touch of heat to dishes is not its only function: it also has a number of health benefits.

According to nutritionist Grasiely Almeida, pepper is able to control cholesterol and prevent cancer. And that’s not all, along with the regular practice of physical activities, it can still be an important ally in the diet of those who want to lose weight because it increases metabolism.

“Peppers provide numerous health benefits as they are rich in capsaicin, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that helps with digestion and pain relief, as it is an antioxidant it also helps to delay cell aging,” he explains.

Peppers are distinguished by the degree of spiciness, which also determines the amount and types of substance they contain. In Roraima, it is very common for pepper sauces to be produced with several types in a bottle and go on sale.

“With sauces, the benefits only increase. The united peppers stimulate the production of hormones that accelerate the heart rate and metabolism. They are a thermogenic food, as are cinnamon, ginger and caffeine. Peppers cause the body to increase heat production and burn more energy,” explains the nutritionist. In these cases, it is also necessary to pay attention to the quality of the product.

How to consume?

According to the nutritionist, pepper should be consumed up to twice a day in small amounts, because excess of it can cause irritation to the gastric mucosa and stomach pain.

“People who have hemorrhoids and chronic migraines need to avoid consuming chili peppers. Children can also consume pepper, always in small quantities, always to the taste of the little one and from the age of six onwards”, he adds.

benefits

Black pepper

Black pepper can have different colors, such as black, white, red or green, and can be consumed dried, in grains or ground. This is black pepper, typical of India and which is rich in piperine, a substance with thermogenic properties, which helps to lose weight.

chilli

This is the most consumed pepper in the northeast and north of the country, used in the preparation of typical dishes. Rich source of capsaicin, a substance that gives food its heat.

Smelling pepper

Because it is very aromatic, it is widely used in the preparation of fish and seafood. It is very common in Roraima cuisine and the intensity of its burning varies.

girl finger

A little milder than the chili pepper, it is consumed liquid, fresh, dehydrated (in this version it is the pepperoni pepper) or canned. Half a tablespoon of this pepper, in the dehydrated powdered version, can supply the daily need for vitamin A for our body.

by Raisa Carvalho