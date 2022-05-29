Does cold lower immunity? Find out how to prevent this!

São Paulo, today, May 28, 2022, by Miriã Marconi – With the arrival of autumn-winter, the number of people with colds, flu, with attacks of rhinitis and sinusitis increases. But would it be true that the Does cold lower immunity?

Keep reading today’s article and learn how to avoid colds and flu in winter. Check out homemade tips to prevent unpleasant symptoms, such as a runny nose and cough.

Is it true that the cold lowers immunity?

With the drop in temperature, the air tends to get drier, especially in large cities. The lack of moisture in the air is a factor that can cause irritation in the airways.

People with chronic respiratory diseases, such as rhinitis, may experience a worsening of symptoms in times of dry air and low temperatures.

In addition, with the decline in air immunity, pollution increases, which further irritates the airways.

However, even knowing that in autumn-winter we are more vulnerable to allergies, colds and flu, there are several ways to strengthen the body’s defenses.

Here are some easy tips that can really boost immunity.

Increasing water consumption helps with immunity

With the arrival of cold days, the tendency is to reduce water consumption, but this is harmful to health.

Therefore, dry air and lack of hydration contribute to the fall of immunity, facilitating colds, flu and respiratory infections.

Drink more water! This tip is classic and repeated by many health professionals. When the body is well hydrated, all body functions improve and so does the immune system.

Those who have difficulty drinking water on cold days can increase their consumption of liquids with teas.

Lemon Ginger Tea for Immunity

Speaking of tea, ginger with lemon to boost immunity is also a homemade tip that works.

According to nutritionist Vanessa de Sá, lemon itself is already known for the amount of vitamin C, a powerful ally in immunity. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties.

Propolis to strengthen immunity

According to researchers from the Federal University of Pernambuco, propolis contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-fungal substances, being a potent substance to prevent diseases.

Because it contains flavonoids, it is a highly anti-inflammatory substance, propolis can relieve the symptoms of bronchitis and colds.

Honey to relieve symptoms

In addition to propolis, honey could not be left out of this one either. According to a study by the University of Oxford, honey brings relief from the symptoms of respiratory infections.

In addition, it has several minerals. It is valid to include honey in food, to sweeten a cup of tea, for example.

Garlic to prevent colds

Famous for “giving more taste” to everyday rice and beans, garlic has anti-viral properties. “Many people use garlic to prevent colds, or for high blood pressure. There are several studies on garlic, published and already proven in Brazil”, says Caroly Cardoso, coordinator of the Medicinal Plants Commission.

Consume in moderation

Increasing the consumption of garlic in food is valid, however, it is important to be careful. That’s because the exaggeration in the consumption of garlic can cause stomach irritations. Therefore, consume in moderation and always with other foods.

As we saw in today’s article, cold weather alone does not decrease immunity. However, dry air along with increased pollution and a drop in temperature can lower the body’s defenses and facilitate colds and flu.

with the help of foods that boost immunity, in addition to increasing water consumption, it is possible to strengthen immunity and avoid cough, runny nose and flu. To the next!

