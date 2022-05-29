Find out where to get vaccinated against covid, influenza and measles this Saturday in Manaus

Manaus/AM – Nine points of vaccination against Covid-19 are available this Saturday (28), from 8 am to 12 pm, in basic units of the Municipal Health Department (Semsa). Of these, 8 are for the public aged 12 and over, with the offer of first and second doses and booster doses (third and fourth) and five for children aged 5 to 11 years, with the offer of first and second doses.

With the definitive closure of the vaccination point at Studio 5 Convention Center, in the South zone, this Friday (27) the vaccine will be offered on Saturdays only in Basic Health Units (UBSs). The only strategic point of high flow for vaccination against Covid-19 still in operation is the Phellipe Daou mall, in the north of the capital, which now operates from Monday to Friday.

The 3rd dose is available for all people aged between 18 and 59 who have received the second dose for at least four months, for the elderly who have received the second dose three months ago, and for immunosuppressed individuals who have completed the vaccination schedule within the last minimum 28 days. The 4th dose is available for healthcare workers of any age, for people aged 50 and over, and for immunosuppressed people who received the third dose at least four months ago.

Children and adolescents must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must present an identification document and the CPF or the National Health Card (CNS), in addition to the vaccination card. The same documents must be presented by those over 18 years of age.

Influenza and measles The nine vaccination points against Covid-19 opened this Saturday will also offer the measles vaccine (triple viral) for health workers and children from six months to five years old, and the influenza vaccine, aimed at these two audiences and also to teachers from the public and private network, pregnant women and postpartum women (women with up to 45 days postpartum).

In addition to these locations, the two immunizers will be available at other extended hours UBSs, which can be consulted at the link bit.ly/ubshorarioampliado.

The other 10 priority publics for the National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles should start being vaccinated in Manaus from next week.

The new target groups include people with permanent disabilities; Security and Rescue Forces; Armed forces; truck drivers; urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers (driver and conductor in active duty); port workers; prison system staff; adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures; population deprived of liberty; and people with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions.