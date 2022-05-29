Genshin Impact Redeem Code Today May 28, 2022, How to Use Genshin Impact Redeem Code; You can see people here using Genshin Impact Redeem code. Let us say that about the redemption code that was released for May 28, 2022, you will see the complete information here, say that the new version of this game from September 2021. So here we are going to give you the redemption code that was issued to you on May 28, 2022, using them you will be able to download version 2.4 of the game for you through that version. You can see many things where you issue new redemption codes to attract your users.
Genshin Impact codes for today, May 28, 2022
We’ve collected the latest Genshin Impact codes, including the Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream codes, so you can get primes, mora, and more.
- LANVJSFUD6CM – 100 primes and ten mystic enhancement ores (new!)
- DTNUKTWCC6D9 – 100 Primes and five Hero Intelligence (new!)
- HSNUKTXCCPWV – 100 primogens and 50,000 mora (new!)
- MS7C3SV8DMZH – 60 primogens and five adventurer experiences
- GENSHINGIFT – 50 primes and three hero intelligence (this code works periodically)
|new codes
|Get Rewards
|VTPU3CQWYCSD
|100 Primogems and ten Enhancement Ores (New)
|AB7VIJC9EGDAZ
|100 Primogems and five Hero Intelligence (New)
|WT7D3CQEHVBM
|100 Primogems and 50000 Mora (New)
|fanrongchangsheng
|18k mora, eight adventurer experiences, and ten fine enchantment ores
|9BPCJCQGHAWZ
|60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer Experiences
|SA7V2DRZGAU5
|100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
|PSNVJURZZSD9
|100 Primogems and 5 Hero Intelligence
|5SPDKV8ZHBFV
|100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
|CB7FS6KT2H59
|100 Primogems and the Hero’s Intelligence
|DVEVG36HB4X6
|100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore (Chinese server only)
|FDVTHFDD35HW
|100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora (Chinese server only)
|DVP12GSSJYPD
|100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
|DFDWAS2BKH5M
|100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|ETNU2DN5NZRR
|60 Primogems and four experience adventurers
|EEBTGEGHKLHS
|100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit (Chinese server only)
|SBNBUK67M37Z
|30 Primogems, 5 Adventurer XP
|KB6DKDNM7H49
|mystic enhancement ores x100 Primogems and x10
|LBNDKG8XDTND
|100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|BSNUJGQFUTPM
|100 Primogems, 50000 Mora
|NB6VKHQWVANZ)
|100 Primogems, 5 Hero Intelligence
|BSNDJC747Z7D
|x100 Primogems and x5 Hero’s Wit
|BSPD3ZRXU985
|x60 Primogems and x10,000 Mora
|GENSHINGIFT
|x50 Primogems and x3 Hero’s Wit
|GENSHINGALAXY
|10k mora, three Monstadt hashbrowns, ten adventurer experiences, five fine ores, three northern smoked chickens
|GenshinEpic
|10k mora, three squirrel fish, three northern apple stews, ten adventurers experience, five fine ores
How to redeem codes on Genshin Impact
To redeem codes on Genshin Impact, you must have at least Adventure Rank 10. Open chests and complete main and side quests to increase your Adventure Rank quickly.
Once you reach Adventure Rank 10, you must visit the official Genshin Impact website and log in to the account where you want to redeem the codes.
If you can’t remember which email address is linked to your active account, go to “Settings” by navigating to the gear symbol in the main menu and select “Account” near the bottom of this list. Finally, select “User Center” to open a web page with your User ID number and linked email address displayed.
Alternatively, you can log in with a Google, Apple, Facebook or Twitter ID if you have linked any of them to your HoYoverse account.
After logging in to the correct email address or linked account, select the server region, enter your character name and enter the code you want to redeem on Genshin Impact. If it works, a ‘Successful Redemption’ popup will appear.
After redeeming a code, you will receive the free items via in-game email. Return to the game and select the letter symbol from the main menu to open ‘Mail’, then ‘Claim’ or ‘Claim All’ to claim your free rewards.
remember that each redemption code can only be used once per character. So if you set up another character on the same account, you can reuse a code in this new playthrough.
Genshin Impact is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS and PC devices.
