Genshin Impact Redeem Code Today May 28, 2022, How to Use Genshin Impact Redeem Code; You can see people here using Genshin Impact Redeem code. Let us say that about the redemption code that was released for May 28, 2022, you will see the complete information here, say that the new version of this game from September 2021. So here we are going to give you the redemption code that was issued to you on May 28, 2022, using them you will be able to download version 2.4 of the game for you through that version. You can see many things where you issue new redemption codes to attract your users.

Genshin Impact codes for today, May 28, 2022

We’ve collected the latest Genshin Impact codes, including the Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream codes, so you can get primes, mora, and more.



MS7C3SV8DMZH – 60 primogens and five adventurer experiences

new codes Get Rewards VTPU3CQWYCSD 100 Primogems and ten Enhancement Ores (New) AB7VIJC9EGDAZ 100 Primogems and five Hero Intelligence (New) WT7D3CQEHVBM 100 Primogems and 50000 Mora (New) fanrongchangsheng 18k mora, eight adventurer experiences, and ten fine enchantment ores 9BPCJCQGHAWZ 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer Experiences SA7V2DRZGAU5 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore PSNVJURZZSD9 100 Primogems and 5 Hero Intelligence 5SPDKV8ZHBFV 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora CB7FS6KT2H59 100 Primogems and the Hero’s Intelligence DVEVG36HB4X6 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore (Chinese server only) FDVTHFDD35HW 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora (Chinese server only) DVP12GSSJYPD 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora DFDWAS2BKH5M 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores ETNU2DN5NZRR 60 Primogems and four experience adventurers EEBTGEGHKLHS 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit (Chinese server only) SBNBUK67M37Z 30 Primogems, 5 Adventurer XP KB6DKDNM7H49 mystic enhancement ores x100 Primogems and x10 LBNDKG8XDTND 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores BSNUJGQFUTPM 100 Primogems, 50000 Mora NB6VKHQWVANZ) 100 Primogems, 5 Hero Intelligence BSNDJC747Z7D x100 Primogems and x5 Hero’s Wit BSPD3ZRXU985 x60 Primogems and x10,000 Mora GENSHINGIFT x50 Primogems and x3 Hero’s Wit GENSHINGALAXY 10k mora, three Monstadt hashbrowns, ten adventurer experiences, five fine ores, three northern smoked chickens GenshinEpic 10k mora, three squirrel fish, three northern apple stews, ten adventurers experience, five fine ores

Yelan gets presentation teaser

How to redeem codes on Genshin Impact

To redeem codes on Genshin Impact, you must have at least Adventure Rank 10. Open chests and complete main and side quests to increase your Adventure Rank quickly.

Once you reach Adventure Rank 10, you must visit the official Genshin Impact website and log in to the account where you want to redeem the codes.



If you can’t remember which email address is linked to your active account, go to “Settings” by navigating to the gear symbol in the main menu and select “Account” near the bottom of this list. Finally, select “User Center” to open a web page with your User ID number and linked email address displayed.

Alternatively, you can log in with a Google, Apple, Facebook or Twitter ID if you have linked any of them to your HoYoverse account.

After logging in to the correct email address or linked account, select the server region, enter your character name and enter the code you want to redeem on Genshin Impact. If it works, a ‘Successful Redemption’ popup will appear.

After redeeming a code, you will receive the free items via in-game email. Return to the game and select the letter symbol from the main menu to open ‘Mail’, then ‘Claim’ or ‘Claim All’ to claim your free rewards.

remember that each redemption code can only be used once per character. So if you set up another character on the same account, you can reuse a code in this new playthrough.

Genshin Impact is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS and PC devices.

