Goiás has three suspected cases of acute hepatitis of unknown cause, says Saúde | Goiás

The Goiás State Health Department (SES-GO) has records of three suspected cases of severe hepatitis of unknown cause, according to a note released this Saturday (28). According to the folder, the patients are residents of Goiânia, Aparecida de Goiânia and Mineiros.

Superintendent of Health Surveillance of the state, Flúvia Amorim said that there is a test in progress that will indicate the classification of each case under investigation.

“We had two, until yesterday/the day before yesterday, now we have one more case. Remembering that, of these three notified cases, none were classified. We are waiting for the results of some tests to know in which category this case will be classified”, he said.

1 of 2 See symptoms of mysterious hepatitis — Photo: Arte/g1 See symptoms of mysterious hepatitis — Photo: Arte/g1

According to the SES statement, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) “has participated in meetings of the Situation Room installed, on May 14, by the Ministry of Health, to monitor and follow up on cases of acute hepatitis of cause to be clarified”.

The report questioned the folder about the city, sex, age and health status of the patient recently notified, but the secretary did not give details.

2 of 2 Hepatitis testing carried out in Aparecida de Goiânia in 2020 — Photo: Claudivino Antunes/Disclosure Hepatitis testing carried out in Aparecida de Goiânia in 2020 — Photo: Claudivino Antunes/Disclosure

Little is known about severe acute hepatitis, also known as hepatitis of unknown cause. However, Flúvia explained that there are three classifications for this type of hepatitis: suspected, probable or ruled out. Only laboratory tests can confirm the classification of the disease.

“First, the cause, such as viral or bacterial, is ruled out. [exames] are negative, we will try to identify the agent causing the infection through more complex tests,” Amorim said.

Some countries, including the United Kingdom, for example, found adenovirus and sars-cov as causative agents of this type of hepatitis, as explained by the superintendent.

