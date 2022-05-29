Goiás monitors two suspected measles cases | Goiás

The Goiás State Health Department (SES) monitors two suspected measles cases. There are two children, one from Valparaíso de Goiás, in the surroundings of the Federal District, and another from Trindade, in the Metropolitan Region of Goiânia.

According to the folder, the patient from Valparaíso de Goiás is a 5-year-old child. Trindade’s case is a 9-month-old baby. The prefecture informed that he has been vaccinated against measles for more than 30 days and, therefore, will undergo a retest.

Also according to the city of Trindade, regardless of the result of the retest, the Municipal Health Department will send teams to the neighborhood where the baby lives to vaccinate residents who did not receive the immunizer.

The state government is doing a joint effort this Saturday (28), in all municipalities, to vaccinate priority groups in the face of low adherence to the immunization campaign against measles and influenza. For this, the department will put 1,860 health workers to work on vaccination.

According to SES, the campaign’s goal is to vaccinate 425,000 children aged 6 months to 5 years, but throughout the national campaign, Goiás has not yet surpassed 24.16% vaccinated.

From the goal of immunizing 196 thousand health workers, until last Friday (27), only 69,459 thousand were vaccinated.

Faced with cases, the SES recommends, as prevention and control measures:

Immediate notification of all suspected cases within 24 hours;

Adoption of measures to isolate the suspected case (precautions for aerosols);

Collection and sending to the State Public Health Laboratory Dr. Giovanni Cysneiros (LACEN-GO) of serological samples, as well as nasopharyngeal secretion and urine for RT-PCR

Vaccination blocking of contacts within 72 hours (after this period, the vaccination action can and should be carried out, but it becomes an intensification action);

Active search for new suspected cases.

