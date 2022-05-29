Health Department announces booster dose vaccination against covid-19 for adolescents | Rio de Janeiro

Teens will be able to receive their first booster dose from this MondayReginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency
Published 05/28/2022 11:42
Rio – The Municipal Health Department of Rio announced, this Saturday morning (28), the start of vaccination of the first booster dose against covid-19 for adolescents between 12 and 17 years old. From this Monday, the 30th, the group will be able to receive the application of the Pfizer or CoronaVac vaccines, according to availability. For re-immunization, an interval of at least four months is required after the second dose.
Influenza vaccination
The Rio Health Department also released, this Friday (27), the flu vaccination schedule in the city. The alert folder highlights the need for the priority group to take the immunizing agent, available at family clinics or municipal health centers.
On the 27th and 28/05th, vaccination is for people aged 30 and over. Between the 30/05th and 3/06, it will be the turn of those who are 5 years old or older.