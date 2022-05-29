Health Department announces booster dose vaccination against covid-19 for adolescents | Rio de Janeiro



Adolescents will be able to receive the first booster dose from this Monday – Reginaldo Pimenta / Agencia O Dia

Published 05/28/2022 11:42

Rio – The Municipal Health Department of Rio announced, this Saturday morning (28), the start of vaccination of the first booster dose against covid-19 for adolescents between 12 and 17 years old. From this Monday, the 30th, the group will be able to receive the application of the Pfizer or CoronaVac vaccines, according to availability. For re-immunization, an interval of at least four months is required after the second dose.

The novelty was announced after the recommendation made by the Ministry of Health for the application of the booster dose in adolescents of this age group. Specialists have warned about the low adherence of children and adolescents to vaccination. According to research, booster doses increase the level of protection against the disease and help close the siege against new strains of the virus. New variants of Ômicron, more transmissible, have been identified in several parts of the world.

Influenza vaccination

The Rio Health Department also released, this Friday (27), the flu vaccination schedule in the city. The alert folder highlights the need for the priority group to take the immunizing agent, available at family clinics or municipal health centers.

On the 27th and 28/05th, vaccination is for people aged 30 and over. Between the 30/05th and 3/06, it will be the turn of those who are 5 years old or older.