Health plan readjustment can be bad for plans, XP warns

The 15.5% readjustment in health insurance individual announced by National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) could backfire, according to analysts at XP. Although it would be in the interest of companies in the sector that monthly fees go up to compensate for the increase in costs in recent months, the readjustment could put even more pressure on family accounts and cause a flight of beneficiaries. “We expect the double-digit adjustment to give providers a strong case for negotiations with paying sources, which could have a positive effect on both revenue and margins for hospitals, labs and clinics. On the other hand, a 15.5% price increase could put pressure on beneficiaries’ ability to continue paying their health plans, which could impact the total number of individual plans.

