Health plan: see how to ask for portability and how to find out which is the most advantageous | Economy

According to the agency, if they understand that their health plan is not serving them adequately, policyholders can opt for portability of grace periods to another operator.

To request the exchange, the customer must have had the health plan for at least two years. In addition, the contract must have been signed after 1999, or have been adapted to the Health Plans Act, which regulated the service in the country that year.

Check out the main rules for portability:

The first step is to enter the ANS Guide to Health Plans. There, you can consult prices and generate a plan equivalence report. With the data in hand, the beneficiary has a period of five days to adhere to the operators’ suggestions, since the information changes frequently.

After contacting the new company, there is a period of up to ten days for the operator to analyze the request. If no response is given, the porting will be considered done. From then on, the customer will have five days to cancel the old plan.

According to ANSportability is free and there is no need to explain the reason for the exchange.

What will I need to make the switch?

To perform traditional portability (where the order comes from the customer), you must:

To have active contract;

Be in day with payments;

with payments; have fulfilled a minimum period of stay in the plane of two years; if you have already requested portability before or have a pre-existing disease, the period increases to three years.

It is only allowed to switch to a plan that is of the same price range of your current one;

of your current one; The exception is in special portability (when the operator declares bankruptcy).

Operators are not allowed to select customers by risk factor such as age or pre-existing disease;

such as age or pre-existing disease; All companies indicated by the ANS Guide to Health Plans must accept new customers, even if it is in a different type of plan, such as from individual to collective.

Will I need to fulfill grace period again?

Not. Fulfilled needs are transferred to the new plan. If the new insurance requires grace periods that the beneficiary has not fulfilled, it is possible to accept only them.

What is the difference between special and traditional portability?

The special only occurs when the carrier is going out of business. In this case, there is no restriction to change the plan, since the customer is leaving the operator due to limitations of the company itself.

ANS offers the following channels for complaints about irregularities and service difficulties: