Health professionals advise on the risk of headphones at City Hall in Action – Campos 24 Horas





05/28/2022



The services of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) were a great success among residents of the district of Travessão de Campos, during the third edition of City Hall in Action, this Saturday (28), at Escola Albertina Azeredo Venâncio. The program, which takes the main projects and actions of the city hall and municipal secretariats to communities further away from the central area, was honored by Mayor Wladimir Garotinho.

Among the services offered by the SMS were those of the Health at School Program (PSE) team, with a nutritional educational booklet, weighing and use of the otoscope, which is an equipment to examine the ear canal.

"We are inspecting the external acoustic meatus (whose function is to conduct the sounds captured by the ear to the eardrum), to assess the conditions of the ear canal. If there is any change, we signal and refer the person to the hearing evaluation that takes place at the speech therapy clinic of UNIFLU. This action is part of the PSE, where we also take this service to schools", said the program's speech therapist, Alessandra de Lima Cabral.

In addition to the inspection, the PSE team, which had the support of trainees from the speech therapy course at UNIFLU, provided guidance on the importance of hearing and care for the ear canal, including the misuse of headphones.

"We talk about the importance of these precautions, the time of using headphones, because hearing loss caused by excessive noise is irreversible. So it is important to raise awareness and alert these teenagers", mentioned the specialist.

Student Rayssa de Barros, 11, was scared to learn that headphones can damage the ear canal a lot. "I'm finding this very good here because I've never had access to this type of service. I use direct headphones and only listen to music with headphones and at maximum volume. Now I know that this can harm me and I will avoid it."

Another one who praised the SMS services was Karla Maciela Alves, 35 years old. She, who lives in Rio das Ostras, came to Campos to participate in the event with her two children, who live in Travessão. "This type of work is very good for the population because here we can do a little of everything. I was there on the shelf of the Health Surveillance (VISA) and I already left learning about how to identify a fake honey from the real one. I loved it."

In addition to the PSE and VISA, the Department of Dentistry was also present in Travessão, distributing oral hygiene kits (brush, cream and dental floss) and advising the population on correct brushing and other care. The Center for Zoonosis Control (CCZ) participated in the action with rabies vaccination in dogs and cats.