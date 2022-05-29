High cholesterol? These 6 foods can’t be missed on your shopping list

O cholesterol It is a disease that affects different groups of people in different parts of the world. As much as doctors prescribe medications in order to control or treat the condition, there is no better and more practical way to control cholesterol than maintaining a routine with activity and a healthy diet.

Keeping a diet as healthy as possible is the most important thing to keep your bad cholesterol (LDL) and good cholesterol (HDL) in balance. This is the word! You don’t have to give up everything you like.

The attitude of taking the first step towards maintaining a nutritious diet is essential to ward off the risks of stroke and heart attack, but these are just a few of the ailments.

Other types of diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, can be aggravated by poor diet.

A group of people manage to assemble dishes so healthy that, in many situations, they don’t even need to take certain medications to control cholesterol.

Check out below a list of some healthy foods that should be part of the weekly diet of those who suffer from high cholesterol.

1 – Pisces

It is common knowledge that fish are animals rich in omega 3 and fatty acid, substances that are considered good fats, that is, unsaturated fats that can do you good. Saltwater fish, in particular, such as salmon, trout and tuna, are the ideal type of white meat for those who suffer from cholesterol.

And we say this, because unsaturated fat helps in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, in addition, it considerably reduces the levels of blood triglycerides and cholesterol.

2 – Oilseed fruits

Oilseed fruits, such as chestnuts and walnuts, have high levels of antioxidants. And this is important, as they are essential for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, in addition, they also have arginine. This is the main protein responsible for reducing the risk of diseases that affect the arteries coronaries.

3 – Olive oil

Olive oil is a condiment rich in vitamin E, that is, it helps significantly in reducing the risk of heart disease, in addition, it regulates cholesterol levels in a positive way. Not to mention that it’s fantastic to season the salad and serve as a frying base for proteins, isn’t it?

4 – Dark chocolate

And who would have thought he would be on the list? Including 30 g of dark chocolate in the diet is also an interesting suggestion for those who suffer from high cholesterol, as it is a sweet rich in flavonoids. Chocolate can make a difference in the diet of those who want to control blood cholesterol levels, believe me. It can be consumed pure, preferably, but added to desserts also.

5- Orange

Orange is also a fruit suitable for those who suffer from high cholesterol, as it is rich in flavonoids, and this substance is very welcome in the fight against bad cholesterol. The orange is also essential to avoid caves and colds; your juice is delicious!

6- Wines

Last but not least, this excellent suggestion for those who suffer from cholesterol at an above normal level. Wine consumption is indicated for almost all groups of people, but if you are in this specific condition, know that daily doses of wine help to significantly increase the level of good cholesterol.

But consume it in moderation, eh?