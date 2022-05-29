How apple cider vinegar can get rid of mosquitoes in your home

Temperatures are rising again and mosquitoes are already showing up inside Brazilian homes. So learn how you can control these pests using apple cider vinegar in a practical way.

Remember that mosquitoes are among the most annoying and, in fact, most dangerous insects you can have in your home. After all, in addition to the bites causing allergy and itching, they can transmit a series of diseases, such as dengue. Therefore, eliminating mosquitoes from your home is an important task that needs to be done to have a peaceful home. If you are concerned about the use of poisons and toxic products, know that it is possible to get rid of mosquitoes with vinegar.

Keep mosquitoes away with apple cider vinegar

The recipe for using apple cider vinegar against mosquitoes is not exactly new. Still, not many people know about this amazing lifehack that can bring peace to the environment. What bothers mosquitoes the most is exactly the strong sour and unpleasant aroma of vinegar. However, the product is also highly toxic and works as a poison for these insects.

Complete recipe to get rid of mosquitoes

To eliminate mosquitoes, you must follow a very simple recipe. For this you will need the following ingredients:

5 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar;

10 drops of neutral detergent.

Preparation mode:

Take a glass container and put the 5 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and all the drops of detergent. Mix well and leave the pot open inside the environment where you want to keep the mosquitoes away. If that doesn’t keep the mosquitoes away, they’ll soon be attracted to the apple scent and end up dying in the mixture.

In addition to making homemade vinegar poison to kill mosquitoes, you need to take some preventive measures. The main one is to keep the house clean, especially the bedrooms and bathrooms.

Always eliminate any source of standing water that may exist inside or outside the house. This is how mosquitoes proliferate, and the process is faster than you might think.