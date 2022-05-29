In poor health, Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, makes an appeal and asks for money on the web: ‘I can’t take it’

Photo: Playback / Instagram

Actor Marcos Oliveira, 69, known for his role as Beiçola in the series ‘A Grande Família’, used social media to appeal to fans and ask for financial help to perform a surgery.

In poor health, Marcos needs to perform a procedure on the fistula he has in his urethra, but he doesn’t have enough money for the surgery.

“I really need help. The thing is heavy. I’m waiting to do my surgery for the fistula I have in the urethra, but I have very high blood sugar. I have an endocrinologist scheduled now for the 7th and I need help. It’s not much, but if you can help me, I’ll be very grateful, because it’s just me and my dogs”.

The actor, who was hospitalized in December with a problem with his urine, says he wants to get back to work soon, but the health situation prevents him from returning.

“I’m not holding. I’ve been waiting for my improvement since December, but this State thing, we’re waiting in line, waiting… And I want to resolve it as soon as possible to get back to work”.

The artist’s appeal reached Tatá Werneck, who informed that he had contacted his professional colleague to try to help.

read more about celebrities in iBahia.com and follow the Portal on Google News