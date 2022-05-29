Influenza vaccine already has a date to be released to everyone in SC

Vaccination should last until stocks at health posts run out, according to guidelines from DIVE (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance).

The SES (Secretariat of State for Health) advises the population to seek information about vaccination locations and schedules from the Health Department of the municipality in which they reside. Those who are part of the priority groups have preference until June 3rd.

After this date, the entire population that wants to be able to take the dose. Therefore, we appeal to all people who are part of the target audience to look for the posts until next week and protect themselves against the flu, emphasizes immunization manager Ariele Fialho.

Expansion of priority groups

In the final stretch of the flu vaccination campaign, SES decided to expand the target audience that can receive the immunizer. From this Friday, the 27th, children from 5 to 11 years old, in addition to all professionals working in the health area, can receive the vaccines.

The decision was made due to the large amount of vaccines that are still available in Santa Catarina’s municipalities, due to the low demand from priority groups, who may continue to look for immunizers at municipal health posts.

With just over a week to go, the vaccination coverage achieved in the campaign, so far, is far below expectations. For the flu, coverage of only 45%, with the target to be reached being 90%.