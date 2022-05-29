iPhone 14 Pro: concept imagines how the cell phone will look

The youtuber and leak expert Jon Prosserfrom the channel Front Page Techpublished new renders that show the possible final look of the iPhone 14 Pro model.

The images created with the designer Ian Zelbo show some details already leaked, such as the end of notch at the top center of the screen — instead, there are up to two holes in the screen to focus the camera and sensor array.

The iPhone 14 Pro in gold.Source: FRONT PAGE TECH/Jon Prosser

The slight change in the dimensions of the cameras makes the device a little more rounded at the edges. The colors have not all been confirmed yet, but versions graphite (dark grey), Golden, silvery and purple (in a softer tone than current devices) are some of the expected.

More from iPhone 14 Pro.Source: FRONT PAGE TECH/Jon Prosser

The rear camera module is larger than that of the iPhone 13 generation, especially on the Pro family of devices. They must bring a 48 MP sensorwhich is the largest of the images.

The front, now with pill and circle-shaped panel cutouts.Source: FRONT PAGE TECH/Jon Prosser

For 2022, four devices are expected in Apple’s cellphone family: the iPhone 14O iPhone 14 MaxO iPhone 14 Pro it’s the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The mini device should officially be put aside, replaced by the new generation of iPhone SE.

The revelation should take place in September this year, following the company’s traditional calendar. You can check out all the renderings produced by Prosser at this link.