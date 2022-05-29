Is it true that high cholesterol can cause limb amputation?

Cholesterol is a type of fat necessary to have in the blood, it is essential for the proper functioning of the body. It integrates the structure of cells in the brain, muscles, skin, nerves, liver, intestine and heart. It is a precursor to the vitamin D hormone and bile acids that contribute to digestion.

Cholesterol is an element that always needs to be in balance, because if it has changed it can cause several damages to health. It is important to know that cholesterol is composed of fractions, namely: LDL, HDL and VLDL. HDL is the good cholesterol that helps protect the heart as it eliminates fat molecules. VDHL is cholesterol that transports triglycerides in the blood.

HDL cholesterol is what delivers the cholesterol produced by the liver to the cells. This type of fat, when it is high, is fixed in the blood vessels, preventing the passage of blood. This increases the risk of stroke, heart and coronary diseases, as well as atherosclerosis and even peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

But, why can having high cholesterol cause amputation?

When cholesterol is too high and is not treated, it can happen that the individual begins to experience certain difficulties in walking or discomfort in the hands and feet.

This could be symptoms of peripheral arterial disease, which is lack of blood circulation in the legs and feet. This clogging caused by the fat plates accumulated in the blood vessels, causes the blood not to reach certain regions of the body, this can cause infections and even amputation.

How to treat high cholesterol?

High cholesterol is the result of the type of food consumed daily. Mainly due to the excess of fatty, sugary and industrialized foods.

Therefore, to download it, it is necessary to change the diet consumed, put more natural foods on the plate and say goodbye to all processed, industrialized food and trans or saturated fats. In some cases, the treatment consists of the use of statins, which are specific drugs to lower cholesterol quickly.

It is worth mentioning that cholesterol has no symptoms, it is diagnosed through a blood test. Often, it is only discovered when there is an intercurrence of the health condition. It is essential to keep exams up to date and eat properly to avoid high cholesterol.