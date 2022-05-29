Junior Rios Beating Leukemia

Hello, I’m Agnaldo Souza Rios Júnior, I’m 33 years old. 12 months ago, exactly on Mother’s Day 2021, I felt the first symptoms, and on 01/06/2021 I was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML SOE FAB M4), for the first time. I underwent Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT) in August 2021. However, since then I have been going through moments of crisis due to the malfunction of the marrow. In Salvador, where my treatment takes place, I have been given up by the medical team at least 03 times during the last 06 months. There is no more treatment in Bahia, in my case! The only chance to stay alive is to be treated in São Paulo, at Hospital Albert Einstein. This time, I will need some treatment time until I have the conditions for a new Bone Marrow Transplant. I need to pay for the removal by Air ICU, in the approximate amount of R$100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais), in addition to expenses with exams and procedures, not covered by the health, housing and food plan in São Paulo, where I will be accompanied by my parents and my fiancee, without having defined the duration yet. I believe that I am cured and very willing to live, so I count on your help.

In June 2021 I was diagnosed with AML SOE FAB M4 (Acute Myeloid Leukemia), it was a shock for the whole family, in the midst of the pandemic period, I interrupted my meal on mother’s day, with strong nausea, and after 3 days, I had to going to the hospital dragging me, unable to walk.

I have been treated, since then, in Salvador, at Hospital São Rafael. After the bone marrow transplant, which took place in August 2021, I was discharged from the hospital for a brief period, which was followed by new hospitalizations, infections, proliferation of blasts in the blood, all pointing to a malfunction of the transplanted marrow, although not rejection has occurred.

It’s been a long 12 months, living with the news of the Leukemia RECURRENCE, having been given up by doctors in Bahia, over the last 06 months, on at least 03 opportunities.

THERE IS NO ALTERNATIVE TREATMENT THAT KEEPS ME ALIVE IN BAHIA!!

To continue in treatment, my only chance is to go to São Paulo, at Hospital Albert Einstein, where I will continue doing chemotherapy, until I undergo a new BONE MARROW TRANSPLANTATION for my healing to be complete.

I need to pay for the removal by Air ICU, in the approximate amount of R$100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais), in addition to expenses with exams and procedures, not covered by the health, housing and food plan in São Paulo, where I will be accompanied by my parents and my fiancée, without having defined the duration of the treatment.

With this campaign, my family is overcoming the fear of exposure, to achieve something bigger, which is my LIFE.

I’M ONLY 33 YEARS OLD, I HAVE A LOT TO LIVE YET…!

MY WILL TO LIVE IS GIANT, AND I BELIEVE IN MY CURE!!

TODAY, MY FAMILY, CAN’T BEAR WITH SUCH EXPENSES ALONE.

HELP ME!

Now that we’ve overcome the exposure barrier, I’m going to start posting my daily routine and part of what we’ve experienced so far, on my Instagram, @juniorrios.13.

I understand now that my testimony of LIFE will help other people.

Follow me there on instagram!

PRAY for me that my healing will be complete!

Share with everyone you can!!!

Thank you and God bless you all.

Agnaldo Souza Rios Junior