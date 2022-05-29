Lula avoids meetings with businessmen; PT has no government plan

Without a ready-made government plan, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) runs away from meetings with businessmen. The PT member has avoided public debates with executives to avoid displeasing allies before there is consensus on the proposals to be presented in the dispute for the Planalto Palace. For these events, Lula has been recruiting closer supporters.

Under the reservation condition, members of the ex-president’s pre-campaign stated that he was approached by economic agents, mainly from the financial market. However, Lula is uncompromising about participating in open conversations that may imply scrutiny in the presence of potential disaffects.

In an event promoted by XP Investimentos this month, for example, the ex-president had ex-Minister of Health and current federal deputy Alexandre Padilha as an emissary. Estadão found that he dealt with issues dear to Faria Lima, such as labor reform, which Lula has already criticized and is now talking about revising. Padilha said that the business community will be part of the discussions on the topic.

Padilha said that he was “invited as a former minister of political coordination and current federal deputy”. He also participated in another company event, last month, in the United States. “In Washington, I was in that condition (former minister and deputy) and, in the debates between the slates, the PT was represented by Guilherme Melo (an economist at Unicamp),” he said. The deputy said he did not know that Lula avoids debates.

Reserved

Lula’s strategy, however, was confirmed by allies. “He has been dealing with (economics) in more reserved conversations. For more open agendas, (President Jair) Bolsonaro would send his people there, and they would go around saying everything differently,” said former governor Wellington Dias (PT), a of Lula’s organizers and advisers.

Dias also stated that Lula wants to “hear and understand more about the challenges faced by companies in each area”, from small to large ones. “He (former president) is worried about the effect of inflation, high interest rates and the drop in income on the economy, posing great difficulties for entrepreneurs, and they are the ones who generate employment.”

Among the events that Lula has already turned down is participation in BTG’s CEO Conference in February. The bank confirmed that Lula declined the panel promoted by the institution. Sought to comment on the strategy, the PT’s press office declined to comment.

Despite dodging businessmen, the former president has participated in events with supporters, where, for example, he has already attacked the spending ceiling — a constitutional rule that limits the increase in public spending to inflation and is today the only fiscal anchor in the country. On Friday, he met with social movements once again, in São Paulo.

closed doors

For closed-door meetings, Lula has turned to former allies in the business world. One of them is José Seripieri Filho, known as Junior, founder of Qualicorp, a health insurance intermediary. At Junior’s house, for example, a private dinner was held with Lula, Fernando Haddad – pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo -, and businessmen such as Bradesco’s chairman, Luiz Carlos Trabuco, and Votorantim executive Cláudio Ermírio. de Moraes in February.

The meeting was revealed by the newspaper O Globo and confirmed by Estadão. In the conversation, according to a source present at the dinner, Lula said that he is willing to look ahead and leave disagreements in the past. Junior, Trabuco and Moraes did not speak.

Lula also met with the executive president of XP Investimentos, Guilherme Benchimol, privately last month. The businessman said, on social networks, that the meeting was “institutional” and that he would meet with other presidential candidates. Without Lula, another faithful ally, businessman and former minister Walfrido Mares Guia, even had a conversation with the XP board during which he defended PT and his governments. Walfrido did not respond.

Strategy

The closed-door meetings, with select guests, will last until Lula aligns his government plan with allies. “Our idea is to elaborate a leaner program”, said the president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, after a meeting to debate the proposals in São Paulo.

During the event, by video, the former minister Aloizio Mercadante said that the PT should disclose the government plan only at the beginning of the campaign, in August. According to him, there is a risk that Bolsonaro, still in office, “stealing” proposals. He mentioned, for example, that the PT and Lula openly defended actions to help Fies debtors, and that the federal government edited a Provisional Measure that provides for the negotiation of student debts.