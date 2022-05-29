Meteor storm visible in Brazil ends May; see the best time | Bauru and Marília

The month of May will end with a beautiful meteor storm that promises to delight astronomy lovers. According to forecasts, the storm can be partially observed in Brazil, at dawn between this Monday (30) and Tuesday (31).

As explained by Professor Rodolfo Langhi, from the Astronomy Didactic Observatory at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp) in Bauru (SP), the phenomenon will be better observed from North America, as in Mexico or the United States, but it should produce a real light show. in Brazilian skies.

“The expectation is of thousands of meteors per hour! If the predictions are confirmed, it will be a spectacle never seen in history, except for the similar record that occurred in 1833”, the professor excitedly explained.

A meteor storm is a shower of rock fragments from celestial bodies that enter the Earth’s atmosphere. In this case, there are thousands of fragmented meteors per hour entering the planet’s orbit.

As the professor explained, in 1995, the brightness of a comet had a sudden increase, becoming about 600 times brighter than its average magnitude. It could even be seen with the naked eye, which was unexpected for a comet with a nucleus just 1.5 km in diameter.

A month after that “outbreak”, astronomers said the comet’s nucleus had broken up into a few large chunks. Observations indicated at least four large fragments, two of which were in the process of disintegration.

The 1995 ruptures generated an immense amount of dust thrown into space. Some calculations show that on Tuesday night, the Earth will vertically cross a dense region of this debris.

“Outbreaks are simply moments when the amount of meteors is going to increase. Imagine you’re driving a car on the highway and suddenly you drive through a swarm of bees, and they crash into your car window. The same thing happens with Earth. crossing a swarm of particles left by the comet”, oriented the professor.

The dust trail left by the comet annually generates a smaller meteor shower known as the Tau-Herculides.

This should provide at least two Tau-Herculidae outbreaks:

Around 00:00 on Tuesday, the first “outbreak” should occur, when the Earth will cross the trails of debris left by the comet in 1892 and 1941. For this “outbreak”, up to 50 meteors are expected per hour;

The second outbreak should occur in the early hours of this Tuesday, at the moment when the Earth reaches the dense trail launched by the 1995 rupture. As this will be the first time that we will cross this trail, there is not much consensus as to the exact time when this will occur. , but probably around 2:15 , at the same time that we will be crossing the trail left in the 1979 comet pass. At this time, the basic modeling indicates a rate of 600 to 700 meteors per hour . However, considering that in 1995 the comet broke into several parts, the intensity of this outbreak can reach up to ten thousand, or perhaps 100 thousand meteors per hour during maximum .

“If the most optimistic projections are confirmed, it will certainly become one of the biggest meteor storms ever seen”, celebrates the professor.

According to the professor, it is still not possible to know, precisely, the width of the debris trail. If it is wider, it is possible that the Tau Herculides meteors will be observed from early Monday night until 2:30 am this Tuesday.

“It will be very worthwhile to look for a dark place, far from the big centers, and try to follow all the moments of this fantastic celestial phenomenon”, he concludes.

The most famous meteor storm in history occurred on the night between November 12 and 13, 1833, when an “outbreak” of the meteor shower, called Leonidas, generated a spectacle in the sky of the United States.

According to the professor, that outbreak of Leonidas was completely unexpected, and therefore, caused commotion and hysteria in the population. Several incidents that night were recorded in the United States.

To follow everything up close and well explained, the professor invites astronomy lovers to the event at the Café Museum, located about 30 minutes from Bauru, this Monday, starting at 7pm.

On site, it will be possible to observe the sky with the aid of telescopes and also enjoy food. Admission to the event, open to the public, is R$20 for the entire event and R$10 for the half. Reservations must be made using the form.