Monkeypox could be ‘tip of iceberg’, WHO warns

The hundreds of cases of monkeypox recorded outside the African continent – where the disease is endemic – could be “the tip of the iceberg”, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned yesterday. Despite raising suspicion, the United Nations agency believes that there is no reason for people to panic.

“We don’t know if we are just seeing the tip of the iceberg. We are still at the beginning of this event (…) We know that we will have more cases in the coming days (…) but there is no need to panic”, said Sylvie Briand, head of of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention, to representatives of the Member States attending the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

There are about 200 cases of infection and 100 suspected cases in more than 20 countries, including members of the European Union, the United States, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. Yesterday, the first record of the disease in Latin America was confirmed: authorities in Argentina confirmed that a 40-year-old man who returned from Spain is infected (read in Confirmation in Argentina).

According to Briand, preliminary investigations do not indicate that the virus has undergone any mutations, which could facilitate the control of the “unusual” spread of the pathogen. “We have a good opportunity to stop the transmission now. If we implement the right measures, we will probably be able to contain this easily,” she said.

The expert ruled out the possibility of a health crisis of similar proportions to that caused by the new coronavirus. “This is not a disease that the general public should be concerned about. It’s not Covid-19 or other diseases that spread quickly,” she said.

action fronts

The strategy indicated by the WHO is based on two fronts of action: adopting rapid measures to contain the spread of the virus and sharing data on vaccine stocks for common smallpox. In the first case, the protocol is similar to that indicated in the current pandemic.

“Case investigation, contact tracing and isolation at home will be your best bets,” said Rosamund Lewis, head of the agency’s Smallpox Secretariat, which is part of the WHO’s Emergencies Program.

Regarding vaccines, Briand cautioned that the agency does not know the exact amount of doses available in the world, but assesses that global supplies are “very limited”. “That’s why we encourage countries to go to the WHO and tell us what their stocks are,” she pointed out.

There is no specific formula against monkeypox, but immunizations developed for common smallpox are proven to be 85% effective in preventing the atypical version. The WHO currently advises against mass vaccination. The indication is that there is a targeted immunization, when available, for close contacts of infected people.





stigmatization

Monkeypox belongs to the same smallpox family that killed millions of people a year before it was eradicated in 1980. This less common version isn’t as serious — it has a fatality rate of between 3% and 6%. Most infected people recover in three to four weeks without the need for treatment.

Early symptoms include fever, headache, and back muscle pain. Then there are rashes, lesions, pustules, and finally, scabs. The most common transmission occurs from animal to humans – through contact with the sick animal, through bites, secretions or ingestion of contaminated meat.

Human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through saliva and pus from skin lesions that appear during infection. Experts have pointed out that while the virus can be contracted during sex, it is not a sexually transmitted disease.

There is an effort to avoid stigmatization around the disease. That’s because the first cases of the current outbreak, in the UK, were mainly recorded among homosexuals or bisexuals. “Stigma and blame undermine confidence and the ability to provide an effective response to outbreaks like this,” warned Matthew Kavanagh, deputy executive director of UNAIDS, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS, this week.

Confirmation in Argentina

A 40-year-old man who recently came to Argentina from Spain is the first case of monkeypox in Latin America. In a note, the Argentine Ministry of Health reported that the diagnostic and sequencing exam “showed a high percentage of homology with sequences from the clade (cluster” from West Africa), which reinforces the thesis of non-occurrence of mutations.

The man, still according to the text, is “in good condition, undergoing symptomatic treatment”, while his close contacts are under clinical and epidemiological control and without symptoms. The neighboring country is also monitoring the emergence of another suspected case of a resident in Spain who is visiting the province of Buenos Aires. According to authorities, there is no connection with the previous patient.

The first case of the current “atypical outbreak” of the disease, according to the WHO, occurred in the United Kingdom, on the 7th. Since then, the agency has been working with about 300 notifications, between confirmed and suspected infections. Monkeypox is endemic in 11 countries in eastern and central Africa. The disease was first identified in humans in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a 9-year-old boy.

