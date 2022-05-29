Multiple sclerosis: Virus link brings hope in disease control – 05/28/2022

Multiple sclerosis experts say the recent discovery of a link between the disease and the Epstein-Barr virus offers hope for a better answer ahead of World Multiple Sclerosis Day next Monday.

The treatments, which aim to block inflammation, “have progressed a lot in the last ten years”, and the follow-up of patients is “more individualized”, explains to AFP neurologist Jean Pelletier, from the French foundation Arsep (Aid for Multiple Sclerosis Research).

According to him, new advances may arise from a particularly important discovery, made in January by American researchers, which highlights the need for the presence of the Epstein-Barr virus for the development of multiple sclerosis, although not all infected people develop it.

This is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). It causes an immune system disorder, which attacks myelin, the protective sheath of nerve fibers. It often causes inflammatory flare-ups interspersed with calm phases.

The disease varies greatly from one patient to another, but it can produce sequelae and is one of the frequent causes of disability in young adults. It is estimated that more than 2.8 million people are affected by this autoimmune disease worldwide. Children and adolescents remain the minority of cases, but the disease may have started long before it was diagnosed.

The discovery of a link to the Epstein-Barr virus, which affects 95% of adults and is the cause of other diseases such as mononucleosis, suggests that most cases of multiple sclerosis could be prevented by stopping infection with this pathogen.

In addition to “a better understanding of what may come into play in this multifactorial disease”, the study “assumes that multiple sclerosis could be prevented if children were vaccinated against the Epstein-Barr virus, knowing that for now there is no vaccine available”, according to Professor Pelletier.