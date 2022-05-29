Mysterious childhood hepatitis: what is already known about it?

28/May 18:35 by Helen Salgado

Hepatitis is a disease that affects children and adults. In children, there are cases that are still being studied that, so far, is called mysterious hepatitis. J. Samuel Kierszenbaum, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Petrópolis, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Unimed Petrópolis and Rebeca Vazquez, professor of Microbiology and Biomedicine graduated from UFF with a master’s degree in Microbiology and Applied Parasitology, explained about the disease.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can have several causal agents. The prevalence of hepatitis in children is hepatitis A and hepatitis B in some cases. According to J. Samuel, the most common form of transmission is by ingesting contaminated water, since contamination by direct contact is not normal.

mysterious hepatitis

Rebeca Vazquez explains that hepatitis was previously caused by the hepatitis A virus. Currently, due to the improvement of sanitary hygiene conditions in the country and due to the implementation of vaccination in the National Immunization Program, the number of infections caused by the hepatitis A virus has decreased much.

“Child hepatitis has never ceased to exist. The main cause is the hepatitis A virus, but when we talk about the picture of mysterious hepatitis, the hepatitis A virus was tested in children and none of them showed infection with this virus. In fact, none of them had any of the infections caused by the viruses most commonly associated with hepatitis, which are the hepatitis A, B, C, D and E viruses,” he explains.

After ruling out the possibility that these cases were caused by these five types of hepatitis-causing viruses, other possible etiologic agents were sought. After research, it was realized that there are a large number of these cases of hepatitis and that they may be related to an infection by another virus, called adenovirus 41. However, there is still no research to establish this.

Rebeca explains that adenoviruses are viruses that are highly capable of causing an enormous multiplicity of clinical cases. They are the second major cause of cold and also one of the main agents of gastroenteritis, in addition to being capable of causing conjunctivitis, meningitis and exanthema. The biggest clue we have about this hepatitis is that it would have a role in adenovirus 41 infection.

prevention and diagnosis

Pediatrician, J. Samuel, says that the best form of prevention is vaccines and treatment is symptomatic. In addition, the infected patient may have fever, malaise, yellow eyes (jaundice) and dark urine (choluria). The diagnosis is made through a blood test, where tests of liver function (liver) and the type of hepatitis are requested.