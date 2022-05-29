NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (5/21 to 5/27/2022)

The compilation of images selected by NASA in the last week is quite varied: night sky enthusiasts will find photos of a distant planetary nebula, a moon of Saturn and even an animation, which shows a shock wave on the Sun so big it went up to compared to a tsunami. You can also take a “sneak peek” at the stars that will form in the Andromeda galaxy in a few million years.

There is also a beautiful photo of the reddish moon during the recent total lunar eclipse — but here, our natural satellite was photographed together with a meteor that, luckily, shone in the sky just in time for the click. By the way, have you ever imagined a galaxy that, when viewed from the side, appears to be as thin as a needle? Well, you can see a picture of a galaxy like this here.

Check out:

Saturday (21) — The planetary nebula Abell 7

The planetary nebula Abell 7 is about 1,800 light-years from us (Image: Reproduction/Donald Waid, Ron Dilulio)

This is the planetary nebula Abell 7, located almost 1,800 light-years from us towards the constellation Lepus, the Hare. With a spherical shape and diffuse brightness, Abell 7 is approximately 8 light-years in diameter and has some interesting details inside, which stand out when observed by instruments equipped with narrowband filters.

Among them are the reddish emissions from hydrogen gas, while the blue and green tones come from oxygen emissions. Together, these colors give the Abell 77 a colorful and fascinating appearance, which could hardly be seen with the naked eye because it is too diffuse.

Planetary nebulae are regions of gas and dust coming from the layers expelled by stars that have reached the end of their lives; therefore, despite what the name seems to imply, they have nothing to do with planets. The “confusion” of the nomenclature has its roots in the past: 250 years ago, astronomers observed these objects with smaller powerful telescopes, and considered their colors to belong to gaseous planets.

Sunday (22) — A “tsunami” in the Sun

Shock wave spreading across the Sun after a large solar flare, which occurred in 2006 (Image: Reproduction/NSO/AURA/NSF/USAF Research Laboratory)

In December 2006, a prototype of a new Sun-monitoring telescope caught an intense phenomenon taking place on our star: that day, there was a large solar flare followed by a shock wave. The wave, known as the “Moreton wave”, destroyed or compressed two filaments of cold gas located on opposite sides of the solar hemisphere where the phenomenon took place.

In the animation, we see a large bright area surrounding a sunspot, similar in size to Earth; there, there was extremely hot gas, signaling high chances of an explosion. The explosion also had a small white component in the corner of a sunspot, which shone nearly 100 times brighter than expected for a few minutes. Also notice that the shock wave spreads out in a big swing, like when you throw a rock into a pond.

These explosions and waves are infrequent, but when they do happen, they are extremely powerful: they can propagate across the Sun in a matter of minutes, and as they move, they will sweep away any filaments they come across. The event took place during solar minimum, which allowed its effects to be studied at different wavelengths (such as X-rays, for example).

Monday (23) — Future of the Andromeda Galaxy

Andromeda’s future stars appear in yellow (Image: Reproduction/NASA, NSF, NOAJ, Hubble, Subaru, Mayall, DSS, Spitzer/Robert Gendler & Russell Croman)

This is the Andromeda galaxy represented in a different way: the area in yellow shows infrared light data collected by the Spitzer Space Telescope. With them, we see where new stars will form in the not-too-distant future, perhaps over the next 100 million years. The current stars appear in visible light observations, carried out by the Hubble, Subaru and Mayall telescopes.

The infrared light data show us some features of the galaxy, such as large dust paths heated by the stars present in Andromeda’s spiral arms. This dust is a vestige of the galaxy’s interstellar gas that, in the future, will serve as raw material for star formation.

These future stars are likely to be born well before the collision that awaits the Milky Way and Andromeda. Predicted to take place in about 4 billion years, the encounter is unlikely to affect the stars of either galaxies, as they are so far apart that they will not collide with each other. On the other hand, the merger should cause them to start new orbits around the galactic center.

Tuesday (24) — Meteor and eclipse

Meteor trail and reddish moon, photographed during a total lunar eclipse (Image: Reproduction/Andrei Ionut Dascalu)

The initial plan of the astrophotographer who took this photo was to capture a beautiful region of the night sky, accompanied by the reddish Moon during the recent total lunar eclipse; only, if you look at the middle of the picture, you’ll see that our natural satellite was not alone. There, is the greenish glow left by a meteor that flashed quickly in the sky of La Palma, in the Canary Islands.

In the background of the image, we see a little of the central band of the Milky Way shining on the left side, along with the colorful clouds of Rho Ophiuchi, a region considered one of the “darlings” of astrophotographers. In addition to the gas and dust nebulae present there, Rho Ophiuchi is also one of the closest star-forming regions to us in the Milky Way, and is large enough to be photographed without the need for telescopes.

Finally, if you haven’t been able to keep up with the total lunar eclipse, don’t worry. The phenomenon will happen again in November. But the bad news is that, in Brazil, we will only see the penumbral phase of the eclipse in part of the national territory; at this stage, the Moon is partially dark, while it sinks into the penumbra, the outermost part of the shadow cast by the Earth. Still, it’s worth following up.

Wednesday (25) — Laguna Nebula

The Laguna Nebula, located approximately 4,000 light-years away (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, Hubble; Processing & Copyright: Mehmet Hakan Özsaraç)

Here we see a little of the heart of the Laguna Nebula, a large stellar nursery located approximately 4,000 light-years from us. Towards the center of the image, there are some long funnel-shaped clouds; they were formed by the action of intense stellar winds and extremely energetic light from nearby stars, and measure about half a light year.

The region is illuminated by the glow of Herschel 36, a star 32 times more massive than the Sun. Herschel 36 is 200,000 times brighter than our star, and all this energy is due to its age: it is only 1 million years old (that is, it is quite young by stellar standards), and it is very active.

Elsewhere in the photo are thick walls of dust that hide other young, hot stars and give them a reddish glow. As energy from these stars hits nearby gas and dust, the large temperature differences in the regions end up generating strong winds, which help sculpt the funnel-shaped structures you’ve seen here.

Thursday (26) — Galaxy “sideways”

The galaxy NGC 4565 is of the spiral type (Image: Reproduction/Michael Sherick)

When it comes to spiral galaxies seen from the side, it is common for NGC 4565 to be one of the first that comes to mind. First observed in 1785 by Sir William Herschel, the astronomer who discovered the planet Uranus, this galaxy lies about 30 million light-years away in the constellation Coma Berenices (or “Berenice’s Hair”).

As it is relatively close to us, it is more luminous than Andromeda and has relatively large dimensions. About 30% larger in size than the Milky Way, NGC 4565 can be easily observed through small telescopes, making it a favorite object for sky enthusiasts.

NGC 4565 has at least two satellite galaxies, and has a population of approximately 240 globular star clusters, formed by stars grouped together in a spherical shape. Due to its appearance from our observational perspective, NGC 4565 is also known as the “Needle Galaxy”.

Friday (27) — Titan and Saturn

Saturn’s moon Titan, imaged by Cassini’s cameras (Image: Reproduction/NASA, JPL-Caltech, Space Science Institute)

In May 2012, the Cassini spacecraft on the Cassini-Huygens mission turned its cameras on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. With more than 5,000 km in diameter, Titan is considered the second largest moon in the Solar System – the first is Ganymede, Jupiter’s moon that “beats” Titan by being only 2% larger. Another interesting curiosity is that Titan is the only moon in our solar system with a dense atmosphere, being also the only world beyond Earth with liquid masses on its surface, such as rivers and lakes.

We still don’t fully know the internal structure of Titan, but a model developed based on Cassini-Huygens data suggests that the moon has five primary layers, the innermost of which is a rocky core with a diameter of 4,000 km. This core is surrounded by a layer of frozen water in a unique state, found only in places with extremely high pressure.

The image you’ve seen here is a mosaic produced from a series of photos taken by the Cassini spacecraft. During the recordings, the camera was focused on the region known as Shangri-La, where the Huygens probe landed in 2005, becoming the first artificial object to land on a world in the outer Solar System. Here, the moon appears ahead of Saturn and its rings, visible in the background.

