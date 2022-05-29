News from France and Region

It is probably possible that you have already heard someone complain about having called Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) and the attendant said that he could not send a vehicle to attend to a certain situation. Was this refusal to send help a kind of negligence on the part of the attendant? It is likely that this is not what happened, but perhaps there was a lack of understanding on the part of those who made the call about the real function of Samu. After all, do you know when to ask for help for this emergency service?

Another issue, also linked to health, that ends up generating doubts in some people is about when to look for UBSs (Basic Health Units), UPAs (Emergency Care Units) and emergency rooms.

In an interview with GCN Portal, the coordinator of the urgency and emergency department of Franca, Giane Alves Stefani, it was possible to notice that many people do not understand for sure when Samu works and in which situations each of the specific health units should be sought. Giane clarifies in detail how each of these services works and provides guidance to the population.

First, Stefani emphasizes that in order to understand all these services, it is important to know that health professionals carry out an initial assessment of each patient in order to perform a risk classification, which is used to know which people should be attended with priority, taking into account into account the seriousness of the problem you are facing.

At the top of the priority of the risk classification are emergencies, which can be understood very simply as situations in which the patient undergoes intense suffering or is at imminent risk of death, requiring immediate medical treatment.

The second priority is urgency, which, as in an emergency, is a situation in which the patient needs quick care, but can “wait a little longer” than the emergency, however, the help still needs to be accelerated, precisely so that the patient’s condition does not worsen. The other risk levels below these two are situations where the patient is not in danger and does not need immediate medical attention, and may wait a while.

Both emergency and urgency are situations in which Samu acts. The list of situations that this service meets is extensive, but Giane cites some examples.

“The Ministry of Health indicates that Samu is requested in situations of severe burns, patients in labor at risk, suicide attempts, sudden onset hypertensive crises, accidents with bladed weapons and firearms, drowning, electric shocks, accidents with dangerous products, suspected heart attack or stroke, and many other situations in which the patient is in an imminent situation of death”, he exemplified.

“When we make the request in the digit 192 (Samu) are cases in which the ambulance will make a difference in the care of that person. It will arrive very fast, instead of the person moving “, completed Stefani.

The coordinator of the Department of Urgency and Emergency of Franca says that the Samu receives around 150 calls a day in the Franca region, and estimates that the vehicles are released to provide care around 30 to 40 times a day.

This does not mean that the times when the ambulance does not leave its center are calls in which the caller asked for help for a non-emergency or urgent situation. Giane says that among the calls, there are also prank calls and medical advice made by the regulatory doctor, who assesses the situation of the request and, depending on the conditions, offers remote medical help, telemedicine.

Another issue that does not make it possible for Samu’s vehicle to go for any type of situation is because of its limited fleet. Stefani says that for Franca and its neighboring cities, four ambulances are available, of which three are for basic life support and one for advanced support.



Emergency rooms, UPAs and UBSs



Understanding what urgencies and emergencies are, UPAs and emergency rooms serve these types of cases. These two units are for cases that need medical attention, but the patient is able to travel to one unit. Giane explains that there is no difference in the care of UPAs and emergency rooms, with both types of unit having the same services offered.

“Within UPAs and emergency rooms, the main symptoms that people should look for are kidney cramps, cuts that need suturing, prolonged fever, vomiting, sudden-onset diarrhea, toothache, sprained feet, tube changes, high blood pressure and other situations”, explains the coordinator about who should go to the UPA or the emergency room.

Stefani estimates that between 10% and 20% of the people seeking the services of these two units were actually in situations that were classified as urgent or emergency. “The other patients could have gone to a UBS, but of course not all of them, because sometimes a fever could have been treated at first in a UBS, but it takes more than three days and needs to be investigated at the UPA and PS”, explains Giane .

Now, about the UBSs, Stefani says that they are units where people should do follow-ups, that’s when you realize that there’s something out of the ordinary in your health, but medical attention doesn’t need to be immediate.

“The UBS is where hypertensive and diabetic patients, for example, will see the situation of their disease and receive medical follow-up, usually by going to a unit close to their home. It’s no use for parents to pick up the child who is sick today and take him to the Children’s Emergency Room without him having a follow-up”, emphasizes the coordinator.

Giane explains that it is important for people to be monitored at the UBSs, as doctors get to know each patient and what they have suffered, in addition to providing a more detailed history of each person over time. “In the UPAs and emergency rooms, the team of health professionals varies, while at the UBS it is always that doctor who is there and has his own segment, which we do not have in the urgency and emergency networks”, says Stefani.

“When a child wakes up with a crisis, for example, then the parents should take it to the emergency room to get the child out of the crisis. However, after coming out of the crisis, the pediatrician should monitor the child’s situation, who offers this follow-up at the Basic Health Unit”, highlights Giane about another importance of the UBS.

By clicking here, you can check through the Ministry of Health for more details on which situations UPAs and emergency rooms should be sought after. The Federal Government’s Mais Médicos program also has explanations on when to look for a UBS, click here and be redirected to the program page.