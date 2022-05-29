No need to panic: understand the risks of monkeypox in Brazil

Even before the world began to recover from the traumas of covid-19, a new scare: the threat of monkeypox, a ‘cousin’ of human smallpox, known to have been the only disease ever eradicated in the world. Since the last 13th, announcements that more than 90 cases have been detected in at least 12 countries, followed by photos of people with lesions after being infected by the virus, helped to ignite the alert.

In Brazil, still without confirmed cases, experts believe that the virus is approaching. Last Friday (27), neighboring Argentina confirmed the first case in the country. Despite this movement, virologist Clarissa Damaso, head of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Viruses at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), explains that the situation is far from being as serious as that of covid-19.

“There is no reason to panic. It doesn’t have the gravity or the lack of knowledge that we had about covid-19 in the beginning. Monkeypox is a disease known to researchers, the WHO (World Health Organization) and we know how to fight it. There is a vaccine, there are antivirals”, she says, who is the leading name in smallpox research in Brazil and advises that the same strategies used 40 years ago can be applied now.

This week, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the recommendation for the use of measures that are already adopted against covid-19, such as the use of masks, as well as the State Health Department (Sesab) gave guidelines for avoid contagion. It is not yet certain what triggered this outbreak, but it is possible that at some point it started with zoonotic transmission – that is, with contact with infected animals or their carcass.

“Although monkeypox bears this name, it is unlikely that monkeys are participating in the current transmission. It was first described in apes, but not only in them. The possibility of transmission by rodents has been raised, which have already participated in an outbreak in the United States in the past”, ponders biomedical and neuroscientist Melanie Fontes-Dutra, coordinator of the Analysis Network.

Streaming

One of the hypotheses about the origin of the outbreak became known this week, when a WHO adviser, David Heymann, former head of the entity’s emergency department, said in an interview with the Associated Press that it is possible that the contagion was from two raves in Spain and Belgium. In these events, it is considered that physical or sexual contact may have facilitated transmission.

However, it would not be a transmission by semen or other body fluids linked to sex. As virologist Clarissa Damaso, from UFRJ explains, monkeypox is an infection that occurs through contact or through the nearby respiratory route.

“It has to be in contact with secretions from the oral cavity or respiratory tract or in contact with the skin of the infected individual. Another form of contact is through the infected person’s materials, such as clothes and bedding,” he says. “A sexual act has a lot of skin contact. If this transmission is taking place between people who have had sex, it is through contact, at first. This makes all the difference in the study”, he adds.

The experts heard by the report reinforced that, at the moment, it is not possible to say or assess whether it was really through raves. Also, be careful with this kind of statement.

“This is an issue that requires extreme caution, because it can end up causing people to have totally wrong ideas about this transmission and it can end up stigmatizing people for their sexual orientation. This should not be done at all.”, reinforces the biomedical Melanie Fontes-Dutra, citing, as an example, the case of HIV. In the past, a false belief was disseminated that associated the disease with the LGBTQIA+ population, creating a stigma that needs to be fought to this day.

According to the researcher, transmission from human to human is less facilitated than from animals to humans, but it does happen. “In addition to this contact, the virus can be transmitted by droplets, which is why Anvisa’s recommendation. We are dealing with several viruses that can be transmitted by the respiratory route”, she says, citing Sars-cov-2, from covid-19. 19. “But we can’t underestimate this human-to-human transmission because some adaptation can happen,” she adds.

Proximity

Much of the knowledge about monkeypox comes from experience with human smallpox. But while the best-known disease was eradicated worldwide in 1980 – since 1977, no natural cases have occurred – its close ‘relative’ is still endemic in some African countries.

“They are similar, close viruses, so much so that the vaccine used for smallpox is the same one used for monkeypox (monkey smallpox)”, explains virologist Clarissa Damaso. The vaccine can be used as a strategy for contacting the infected, as well as isolating those who are sick.

According to her, there are two subtypes of monkeypox on the African continent: one, which circulates in Central Africa, and has a lethality rate of up to 10%; and another that circulates in West Africa, with a lethality of around 1%. All cases identified so far are of this second, less lethal, subtype.

As it is a DNA virus, the monkeypox virus is considered to be more stable to the point of not even talking about ‘variants’, as in the case of Sars-cov-2 or Influenza. In addition, there have been no deaths so far. Human smallpox, in turn, could kill up to 40% of those infected.

In general, the transmission of monkeypox is also lower than the common disease. The transmission rate, called R0 and which indicates how many people can be infected by a single infected person, is usually below 2 or 1. In common smallpox, it was around 6.

“Given the subtype that is circulating, it has fewer lesions and milder lesions than smallpox”, explains the UFRJ virologist.

Treatment

The person usually heals on its own after a period of two to four weeks. The first symptoms of monkeypox are similar to the flu. Then come the enlargement of the lymph nodes and then the picture of pustules (the lesions). It is necessary to wait for all the crust of the lesions to come off, because these ‘scabs’ on the skin still have the virus. Only after that can the person come out of isolation.

However, there are two potent antivirals that do not yet exist in Brazil, but are already licensed for monkeypox in Europe.

“They were licensed recently, thinking in terms of biodefense. The smallpox virus has the potential to be a biological weapon, so the WHO controls it very well, studies a lot. Precisely because of this concern, antivirals were built for this purpose but, for now, there was no need”, adds the researcher.

The smallpox vaccine, in turn, has played a major role since it was created in 1796. To begin with, it was the first attenuated virus vaccine ever created in the world. She was the target of the Vaccine Revolt, in 1904, in Rio de Janeiro, for example. At the time, part of the population refused to be vaccinated in the mandatory immunization campaign coordinated by public health specialist Oswaldo Cruz. People were afraid of side effects, thanks to lies and false information at the time.

Since the mid-1970s, however, no one has been vaccinated against smallpox in Brazil and in the world, with the exception of specific groups. This was the case with some military personnel in the United States after 9/11, for example.

Now, the smallpox vaccine could also be a strategy against monkeypox. It is up to 85% effective against the disease.

“The vaccine will probably be indicated for certain groups of the population. It is not necessary for the population as a whole, but for laboratory, research and diagnostic people; frontline personnel in emergencies and, mainly, for contacts of risk and immunosuppressed people”, list.