‘Nothing will be hidden’, says mother of young woman who may have been poisoned by her stepmother | Rio de Janeiro



Doctor who provided care to Fernanda Carvalho, who may have been poisoned by her stepmother, testifies at police station – Cléber Mendes/Agência O Dia

Doctor who provided care to Fernanda Carvalho, who may have been poisoned by her stepmother, testifies at the police stationCléber Mendes/O Dia Agency

Published 05/27/2022 17:14 | Updated 05/27/2022 17:57

Rio – On the day that the death of Fernanda Carvalho Cabral, 22, completed two months, this Friday (27), the young woman’s mother, Jane Carvalho, posted a tribute to her daughter on a social network. Fernanda and her 16-year-old brother Bruno were reportedly poisoned by their stepmother, Cíntia Mariano Cabral, within two months. In the posts, Jane cries out for justice and says: “Nothing will be hidden”. Very emotional, Jane reported on video that today’s date is a milestone and added that August 27th marks her birthday; and the 27th of September is the birth date of Bruno, her other son. “The 27th is also the day she left us. Today will be called the day of victory, of judgment. Nothing will be hidden,” said the mother, who posted a video on her daughter’s side. This Friday afternoon, five doctors working at the hospital where Fernanda was hospitalized testified at the 33rd DP (Realengo). The content of the hearings was not disclosed. This Thursday, delegate Flávio Rodrigues, responsible for investigating the case, reported that 12 health professionals must provide clarification.

This Thursday (26), Fernanda’s body was exhumed by the Civil Police. The report that can certify whether the victim was poisoned must be ready within 20 days.

about the case

Without a definitive diagnosis, Fernanda did not respond to treatment and died in hospital two weeks after being hospitalized. On his death certificate, the cause of death is listed as multiple organ failure due to natural causes. The young woman felt sick after eating banana, honey and granola. Bruno, Fernanda’s brother, showed symptoms similar to those of the young woman shortly after having lunch at the house where her father lived with her stepmother, on May 15th.

The teenager said he felt a bitter taste in the beans and observed blue pebbles in the middle of the broth. He had blurred vision, sweating and tongue curling. At the hospital, the teenager underwent a stomach lavage and a blood test, which detected high levels of lead in his blood. Unlike his sister, Bruno survived.

During her stepdaughter’s hospitalization, Cíntia even posted a video with a gospel song, a photo of her stepdaughter and the message: “You will win! I believe”.

The Civil Police is also investigating whether Cíntia is also involved in the deaths of her ex-husband and a neighbor.