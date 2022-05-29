Promising cancer vaccine is hope for new treatment options

Patients suffering from cancer should have in the coming years new treatment options that increase survival. One of them is the promising vaccine OVM-200, which is being developed by the company Oxford Vacmedix, linked to the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

Recently, trials on the first 35 cancer patients began. They will receive three doses of the immunizer, two weeks apart, and will be monitored for a semester.



Contrary to what common sense indicates, the vaccine, if approved, will not be used as a form of prevention, but as another alternative to treat tumors at an advanced stage. During the clinical study, the targets will be prostate, lung and ovarian tumors.

In theory, the OVM-200 has a profile similar to immunotherapy, a treatment already used in cancer patients and which aims to stimulate the immune system to attack cancer cells, as explained by Fernando de Moura, oncologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa, from Sao Paulo.

In this case, the difference is that the vaccine is being developed to attack survivin, a specific protein that is usually present in tumor cells.

“Tumors that express this protein have a higher ability to proliferate, and studies show that survivin is associated with a worse prognosis, a greater degree of aggression and a greater risk of relapse. So, this vaccine is a peptide that will act and stimulate the immune system to specifically attack cells that provide this protein”, explains the specialist.

Although the proposal is promising, the oncologist points out that the vaccine, if approved for use, is not intended to open the door to a cure for cancer. The purpose, in this case, would be to increase the patient’s survival, that is, to prolong the time that the person can live with the disease.



“The patients included in this study have advanced disease, they have already used the treatments that are standard today, so we are talking about very serious patients, for this profile it is very difficult to use the word cure”, emphasizes the doctor.

In addition, oncologist Lin I Ter highlights that the OVM-200 is in the first phase of clinical studies, which means a long way to go for it to be approved and, later, to be part of the group of oncological treatments.

“To be incorporated into clinical practice, it needs to be tested and compared with existing treatments and show that it is more effective, or with the same effectiveness, but with less toxicity. It is a treatment that could prove to be promising, but there is still a way to go,” he says.

