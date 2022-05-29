Randolfe asks for immediate suspension of the 15.5% readjustment in health plans

For the senator, the collection of values ​​is unfeasible in view of the country’s economic scenario; parliamentarian also requested the summoning of the president director of ANS in the Senate

Randolfe Rodrigues filed projects asking for the suspension of the readjustment in health plans and in the price of medicines



Health plans should be up to 15.5% more expensive starting this month, according to a decision by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). It is the ceiling valid for the period between May 2022 and April 2023. For the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), the collection of amounts is unfeasible in view of the country’s economic scenario. On social media, the parliamentarian said that he asked for the convening of the president director of ANS, Paulo Rebelo, in the Senate to justify the authorization of this increase. The parliamentarian also presented a bill and a draft legislative decree calling for the suspension of the readjustment of health plans and the price of medicines, which may have an increase of over 10% approved for this year. In the case of individual and family health plans, which are a category regulated by the ANS different from collective and business plans, there are eight million beneficiaries or more than 16% of supplementary health users. In total, there are almost 50 million beneficiaries with health care plans in Brazil.

The readjustment can be applied by operators from the anniversary date of the contract, but as there is a deadline to adjust the amounts in the accounts, the retroactive cost will be included in later invoices. For example, if the contract was signed in May, the increase will take effect this month, but the amount will only be added to the July account. The June increase will be added to the August account. As of September, the value of the account will only be adjusted for the month. In 2021, the adjustment was negative by 8.1%, reflecting the drop in total consultations, exams, therapies and surgeries in 2020 due to the pandemic and restrictive measures. The high this year, according to the ANS, is due to the increase in inflation, the cost of inputs and services and the resumption of care. This is the highest value since 2000, according to the ANS historical series.

