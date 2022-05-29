Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – Does pretty much everything at half the price

With the increasing number of smartphones available on the market, it is imperative to analyze and compare what each device offers – from price, to graphics power, image quality or battery life, there are countless variables that we must take into account. Warning. And, if you are looking for a phone with a good quality-price ratio, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G could be a great option.

At around 300-500 euros, depending on where you decide to buy it, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is incomparably cheaper when placed side by side with other brands on the market, making it ideal for those on a lower budget. The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 695 processor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED FH+ screen, a 108MP main camera, among many other features that you can see in more detail below.

Features of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G



Screen – 6.67″, Super AMOLED

Screen Resolution – FHD+, 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh Rate – 120Hz

CPU – Snapdragon 695

CPU – Octa-core CPU, up to 2.2 GHz

GPU – Qualcomm Adreno 619

Camera – 108MP, [email protected]

Battery – 5000mAh, 67W

Operating System – Android 11, MIUI 13

Dimensions – 164.2mm high, 76.1mm wide and 8.1mm thick

Weight – 202g

Design and screen

However, let’s move on to the review itself of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. From the first moment I picked up the device, my impressions were quite positive; with a metal finish all around, Redmi looks luxurious and robust, and its square edges make it very ergonomic and safe in the hands. Nothing like getting a positive opinion right from the start.

The screen is equally vibrant, with vivid and intense colors, and offers a very high brightness level that will be particularly useful outdoors on brighter days. Compared to my personal phone, this was a detail that surprised me a lot, as the Redmi’s screen and all its details were still perfectly visible under direct sunlight.





As part of the analysis, I spent a lot of my time watching movies, series and all kinds of content on the device and the image quality always left me satisfied; you can count on good colors, good contrasts and good viewing angles.

Performance, drums and sound



In order to better test the power of Redmi, I also decided to download, install and play Genshin Impact, a notoriously demanding game for mobile devices. The mobile phone held up well against the miHoYo title, but it is important to make some reservations: the experience was not completely fluid, with some noticeable hiccups here and there; and I couldn’t help but notice some strangely unpleasant graphics that I don’t remember being present in the original version.

Other important factors that I have to highlight are the drums and the sound; Redmi already had a battery when I started my first experiments with it and it took two days to recharge it. Even with my continuous use in later days, the battery still managed to hold up beautifully and is one of the phone’s great positives.

As for the audio, the speakers produce a loud and robust sound for a mid-range Android and, in a twist that surprised me, the 3.5mm headphone jack has been included!

And the camera, is it worth anything?



Finally, to conclude this brief review of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, it only remains to mention its camera, which is probably one of the device’s biggest weaknesses. In the gallery below, I’ve put some images captured by myself that, despite being usable, are still a little far from other brands in terms of quality.





In a more concrete example, just zoom in on the camera and suddenly the screen is filled with a huge amount of noise – which doesn’t make it a very viable option unless you need it urgently. In general, the image captured by the device did not always seem to represent what my eyes actually saw, with duller colors and lacking in intensity.

Final considerations

In any case, the quality of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is undeniable, which does practically everything a smartphone should do and at half the price of some devices on the market. The vivid display and long-lasting battery are without a doubt the features that surprised me the most, but there’s a lot to like here.